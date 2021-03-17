Perfect for those long stays…

Residence Inn by Marriott Al Jaddaf has opened its doors in Dubai. It is a part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 brands and is perfect for long-stay travels.

The hotel is located in a prime city district with convenient access to key areas including Downtown Dubai and Business Bay and it comes with great views of the Burj Khalifa.

The hotel features 134 modern residential suites, many of which boast private terraces and impressive views.

The spacious studios, one and two-bedroom suites, and three-bedroom duplex suites include full kitchens, large bathrooms, sleeping areas and separate living and working spaces.

Guests will be allowed to cook in their suites that come equipped with a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and cookware – so, you will be able to cook the same way you do at home. Guests will also be able to opt for dine-in or venture out in the city for a bite.

The hotel will offer complimentary breakfast including morning staples while the convenient 24-hour ‘Grab ‘n Go Market’ in the lobby provides a quick option for drinks and snacks.

And of course, to help guests relax and unwind, there’s a rooftop pool and jacuzzi with expansive views of Dubai’s famous skyline, Dubai Creek and Al Jaddaf Waterfront.

Additionally, guests can enjoy complimentary grocery delivery service, laundry facilities, a well-equipped gym that is open 24 hours a day, a sauna and a steam room.

The hotel also features a meeting room space and a boardroom.

Jenni Benzaquen, Vice President, Brand, EMEA, Marriott International stated, ‘Guests will benefit from the upscale living experience paired with hotel amenities that this pioneering longer stay brand offers, allowing them to maintain a healthy balance, maximise their time and connect with the local scene in a prime city location.’

For reservations, visit this link here

Residence Inn by Marriott Al Jaddaf, Al Jaddaf, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 872 1111. marriott.com/residenceinn

For more information, please visit marriott.com/residenceinn