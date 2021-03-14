The video shows elephants, giraffes, gazelles, a falcon and Arabian oryx…

Two weeks after HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai shared incredible images of elephants in Dubai, he has now posted a mesmerising video of wildlife in Dubai on his official Instagram account.

The video shows a number of wildlife animals including elephants, giraffes, a falcon and Arabian oryx against the backdrop of the Dubai skyline including the Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab.

The video is accompanied by three hashtags: #Wildlife #Conservation #Dubai. The video can be seen below.

The nearly two-minute video shows elephants and giraffes with the backdrop of a purple Dubai skyline with the Burj Khalifa in the centre. It switches to a shot of a solo giraffe running free in the sands with the glittering city in the background before showing an elephant feeding himself.

We see a group of giraffes walking together with a clear sky in the background followed by the Burj Khalifa illuminated and then elephants with the tip of the Burj Al Arab in the distance. The video then shows an elephant taking a mud bath (which they do to cool themselves down). In the next clip, we see a falcon flying away and then two elephants displaying their strength and taking down a tree to feed with the JW Marriott Marquis in the background.

The clip ends with an Arabian oryx, which is the national animal of the United Arab Emirates walking along the dunes. But don’t worry, the oryx isn’t alone because, in the previous wildlife post posted by the Crown Prince, we can see a number of antelopes sitting under a tree.

Fazza (as he is popularly known) shared these photographs which he took himself with the caption, ‘Wildlife in the heart of Dubai’.

His Instagram is filled with his other interactions with other wildlife such as ostriches, turtles, and even horses and his own pets.

