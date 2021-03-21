Perfect for your next special occasion…

A new kind of event space has hit the open shores this month, a stunning luxury boat cruise brought to you by Address Hotels. Whether you’re planning a unique intimate wedding, a decadent intimate gathering, or just an excuse to feel the ocean breeze for the day, this is for you.

Infinitely more chic than your typical Dubai boat party, this nautical cruise oozes sophistication and class.

The Boat by Address starts from Dubai Creek Harbour and continues into Downtown, before passing through the mangroves where flamingos can be spotted. The 85-foot boat has three bedrooms, its own kitchenette, a dining area and a large majlis living space that can accommodate up to 60 passengers (although currently running at 50 per cent capacity).

You and your closest friends and family can enjoy the boat for a minimum of three hours, priced at Dhs4,000 per hour. This includes a tailor-made menu prepared by the team of expert chefs and served onboard to your guests.

Planning your big day? Address’ team of wedding planners will be at your beck and call to ensure every aspect of the event runs smoothly. The intimate ceremony is sure to be memorable as you cruise past some of Dubai’s most standout landmarks.

The latest update for weddings in Dubai

From October 22, 2020, the Supreme Committee of Crisis & Disaster Management said that wedding receptions will be allowed to resume in Dubai hotels, halls, homes, temporary venues, and tents in residential areas.

In making the announcement, the committee also released a list of new guidelines that must be adhered to, including capping the guest list at 200 for hotels and halls, and 30 in residential homes and tents.

