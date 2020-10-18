Big news for anyone who’s been planning their big day…

If you’ve had to put your wedding plans on hold due to Covid-19 restrictions, then your big day could soon be back on the agenda. Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis & Disaster Management has announced that wedding receptions and social events will be permitted in Dubai from October 22.

Headed by @sheikhmansoor, the Supreme Committee of Crisis & Disaster Management in Dubai announces that wedding receptions will be allowed to resume in hotels, halls, homes, temporary venues, and tents in residential areas effective from 22 October 2020.https://t.co/IqDi0ZCEPi pic.twitter.com/Q6jqRkzRZK — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) October 18, 2020

The committee said that wedding receptions will be allowed to resume in Dubai hotels, halls, homes, temporary venues, and tents in residential areas. In making the announcement, the committee also released a list of new guidelines that must be adhered to, including capping the guest list at 200 for hotels and halls, and 30 in residential homes and tents.

Here’s the full list of guidelines for weddings in Dubai:

Each hall is allowed to host a maximum of 200 people; homes and tents are allowed to accommodate a maximum of 30 people, so long as you allow a space of four square metres per person.

Avoid shaking hands, kissing and hugging, and stick to non-physical greetings.

Wear a face mask at all times, except when seated at a table.

Guests should avoid sitting face-to-face, and maintain a distance of 1.5 metres between each other.

There’s a maximum of five guests per table, and tables should be placed two metres apart.

Events shouldn’t exceed four hours.

People with symptoms such as a cough or fever must refrain from attending, and elderly people and those with chronic conditions should avoid gatherings.

The Supreme Committee warned that guidelines related to wedding receptions will be stringently enforced, saying “Violators will be held accountable for lack of compliance with the rules.”

Image: Unsplash