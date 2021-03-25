Parking tariff will be resumed on Sunday, March 28…

If you’re a driver on Dubai roads, listen up: Parking will be free across the city for three days. Starting today, Thursday March 25 until Saturday, March 27, all public parking except multi-storey parking is free of charge. Parking tariff will be resumed on Sunday, March 28.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the free parking following the Dubai Ruler’s Court directives that government departments and institutions would suspend work for three days, following the passing of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, brother of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and ruler of Dubai, who died on Wednesday.

The RTA noted that all Customer Happiness Centres and Service Providers will be closed from March 25 to March 27, reopening on March 28. All centres of service providers will also be closed during the same period.

Based on the directives issued by HH the Ruler's Court about the mourning declaration on the demise of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum (May Allah have Mercy Upon Him),

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid was Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and the Minister of Finance and Industry in the UAE. He passed away at the age of 75, after several months of illness.

HH Sheikh Mohammed shared the tragic news on his Twitter page with a caption in Arabic reading: “We belong to God and to Him we shall return … May God have mercy on you, my brother, my support and my companion”.

According to Dubai Media Office, an official mourning period of 10 days started yesterday, Wednesday March 24, with flags at half-mast. As well as ‘suspending work in government departments and institutions in the emirate for a period of three days, starting tomorrow, Thursday March 25’.

During a mourning period, flags fly at half mast and radio shows are replaced with classical music or Quran recitation. Typically, live entertainment is also cancelled during the nation-wide mourning period, however entertainment is already suspended due to coronavirus.

Image: Getty