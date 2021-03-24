His brother Sheikh Mohammed shared the tragic news on Twitter…

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, brother of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and ruler of Dubai, died on Wednesday.

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid was Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and the Minister of Finance and Industry in the UAE. He passed away at the age of 75, after several months of illness.

HH Sheikh Mohammed shared the tragic news on his Twitter page with a caption in Arabic reading: “We belong to God and to Him we shall return … May God have mercy on you, my brother, my support and my companion”.

إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون … رحمك الله يا أخي وسندي ورفيق دربي.. وأحسن مثواك .. وضعت رحالك عند رب كريم رحيم عظيم .. pic.twitter.com/xAw3rXIwoj — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 24, 2021

According to Dubai Media Office, an official mourning period of 10 days starts today with flags at half-mast. As well as ‘suspending work in government departments and institutions in the emirate for a period of three days, starting tomorrow, Thursday March 25’.

إعلان الحداد وتنكيس الأعلام في دبي لمدة عشرة أيام اعتباراً من اليوم وتعطيل العمل في الدوائر والمؤسسات في الإمارة لمدة ثلاثة أيام ابتداءً من يوم غد الخميس — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 24, 2021

During a mourning period, flags fly at half mast and radio shows are replaced with classical music or Quran recitation. Typically, live entertainment is also cancelled during the nation-wide mourning period, however entertainment is already suspended due to coronavirus.

Image: Twitter