It’s set to be a blustery week…

It’s going to be a windy week in Dubai. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCMS) has reported that Dubai is set to see winds of up to 50km/hr so hold on to your hats if you’re heading out.

It’s set to be dusty and cloudy in some parts of the UAE with a ‘significant drop in temperatures’. Temperatures are set to range in between 40 and 15 degrees celsius in certain areas.

On Monday, March 29 it’s going to be dusty and partly cloudy in some areas with a drop in temperatures. By night it’s expected to be slightly humid and it looks like winds are going to reach up to 50km/hr, making the sea rough.

On Tuesday, March 30 the weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy with winds at around 40 km/hr. There’s also am chance of fog in the morning.

Winds are expected to calm down a little by Wednesday, March 31. Temperatures are set to rise again with some humidity expected overnight in internal and coastal areas.

It’s much the same on Thursday, April 1 with temperatures increasing and light to moderate winds reaching up to around 30 km/hr.

Image: Getty