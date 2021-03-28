UAE weather: Strong winds of up to 50 km/hr expected
It’s set to be a blustery week…
It’s going to be a windy week in Dubai. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCMS) has reported that Dubai is set to see winds of up to 50km/hr so hold on to your hats if you’re heading out.
It’s set to be dusty and cloudy in some parts of the UAE with a ‘significant drop in temperatures’. Temperatures are set to range in between 40 and 15 degrees celsius in certain areas.
#Alert #NCM pic.twitter.com/NPn1nFLcX0
— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) March 28, 2021
You might also like
On Monday, March 29 it’s going to be dusty and partly cloudy in some areas with a drop in temperatures. By night it’s expected to be slightly humid and it looks like winds are going to reach up to 50km/hr, making the sea rough.
On Tuesday, March 30 the weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy with winds at around 40 km/hr. There’s also am chance of fog in the morning.
Winds are expected to calm down a little by Wednesday, March 31. Temperatures are set to rise again with some humidity expected overnight in internal and coastal areas.
It’s much the same on Thursday, April 1 with temperatures increasing and light to moderate winds reaching up to around 30 km/hr.
Image: Getty