A place to find high-end Japanese dishes without the extortionate price tag…

Dubai has a countless number of Japanese restaurants these days, all claiming to be the most authentic and genuine. A new contender for the title has caught our eye though, thanks to its paired back decor and focus on an izakaya experience.

Without a sushi boat or overpriced sake cocktail in sight, Wawa is doing away with cheesy gimmicks in order to attract diners searching for the closest thing to authentic Japanese cuisines in Dubai.

Wawa has sliding doors, which lead to a modest dining hall decorated with painted lanterns, suspended cherry blossoms and traditional wall hangings. The space is described as a ‘hip and cozy Japanese izakaya with a brilliant selection of spirits’.

Found in Golden Tulip Hotel, Al Barsha, the new spot promises high-end dishes in an urban and stylish atmosphere. There’s a focus on premium quality throughout the menu, which has been reinterpreted to also include contemporary Korean dishes.

The menu is split into small, medium and large dishes, in a sharing-style concept. Plates to expect include sushi, rolls, sashimi, ramen, kalbi (Korean short rib barbecue) and more. The restaurant is also preparing for a delivery service.

Izakaya is the name given to a casual Japanese bar, normally a place you would head to to relax after work. At Wawa, you’ll find special happy hour deals on beer between 9pm and 11pm every Saturday to Wednesday.

Wawa is located on the ground floor of Golden Tulip Hotel in Al Barsha 1, next to Mashreq Metro Station and behind Novotel Al Barsha.

Wawa Dining, Golden Tulip Hotel, Al Barsha, daily 12pm to 3pm then 6pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 501 6189. @wawadining

Images: Provided