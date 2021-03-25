Sorry influencers, we don’t mean you…

For as long as there have been private establishments, there have been bouncers of one sort or another, permitting or denying entry depending on whether or not they like a particular face.

Miral and Yas Island are adapting this tradition for the 21st Century and making it completely fair and transparent. Rather than relying on the whim of a security guard whim, this method will use smart tech and AI-backed algorithms to analyse faces and determine right of access based on whether you’ve paid for your ticket or not.

It’s all part of an ambition to make Yas experiences as contactless as possible.

FacePass is being rolled-out at Yas Island attractions in phases. The initial wave (which is live now) includes Yas Theme Parks, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, allowing annual pass holders to get in and out of the park turnstiles with touchless interactivity.

The system works in conjunction with the Yas Island mobile app, and will also enable theme park users to pay for food and souvenirs in participating retail and dining outlets via that same facial recognition software.

You can download the app from both Apple and Google Play stores, and of course, it’s completely free.

More contactless options coming to Yas Island include the wristbands at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island. These bits of wrist bling will enable guests access to their room and Yas Theme Parks without the need for touch points.

Talking about the launch, Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral said: “We are thrilled to be pioneering the adoption of the FacePass technology within the regional leisure and entertainment industry, and delivering on our promise of creating a world-class wall-less destination using the latest technology.”

“Yas theme parks will be the first in the region to implement complete contactless access and payment solutions. This cutting-edge functionality is in line with our digital transformation strategy, and a testament to achieving our vision of positioning Yas Island as a top global destination for entertainment, leisure and business.”

Images: What’s On Archive