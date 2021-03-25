Sponsored: Enjoy a relaxing staycation or fun-filled lunch this Easter…

Elevate your Easter plans with the help of luxe Palm Jumeirah resort, Sofitel Dubai The Palm. The stunning hotel has everything you need to make this Easter the most memorable weekend of the year.

Treat yourself to a relaxing staycation in one of Sofitel Dubai The Palm’s comfortable rooms, suites or furnished apartments. Guests can enjoy all-day access to any of the six pools on offer, as well as a 500-meter stretch of private beach, and exhilarating water sports facilities for the whole family.

For a fun-filled Easter lunch, check out Manava or Porterhouse Steaks & Grills on Friday April 2. Guests can expect a baby vegetable garden, Easter pies and ballotine, grilled station, as well as international mains including Brazilian stew, Indian biryani and British wellington.

A dedicated dessert selection will offer a variety of sweet treats from whole cakes, to pastries and candies along with a huge chocolate fountain. The little ones will be treated to a dedicated popcorn machine, plus children’s activities such as crafts and painting, face painting and Easter egg hunt in the garden area.

The three-hour lunch package includes house water, juices and soft beverages, and is priced at Dhs375 per adult, Dhs225 per teen aged 12 to 20 years, and Dhs115 per child age six to 11. For lunch with unlimited alcohol, the price will be Dhs475 with Easter-themed cocktails and house pours.

If you fancy making a day of it, lunch guests are welcome to use the pool and beach for the rest of the day, with a pass priced at Dhs200 per adult and Dhs100 per child.

Look out for a special offer online, and get a 20 per cent discount on all packages when you purchase gift vouchers before March 28, 2021.

Sofitel The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Friday April 2, 1pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 455 6677. sofiteldubaithepalm.com