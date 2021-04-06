You know the drill…

It’s Sunday again and with a new week comes new possibilities, new places to discover and new things to do in Dubai. Here are six of our top picks.

Sunday April 25

1. Experience iftar at a What’s On Award-winning restaurant

Enjoy a traditional iftar at Ninive in Jumeirah Emirates Towers and expect fun games such as backgammon and cards alongside authentic Middle Eastern dishes. Alternatively you can enjoy the experience at home when you order on Deliveroo. Ninive was recently crowned What’s On’s best Middle Eastern restaurant, so you know the iftar will be top notch.

Ninive, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Downtown Dubai, Tel: (0)4 326 6105. ninive.ae

Monday April 26

2. Visit a new cafe and concept store

Dubai Design District’s popular restaurant and concept store, The Lighthouse has opened another branch in Mall of the Emirates. Found on Level 2, close to the Apple Store, it serves up breakfast, lunch and dinner, with ‘a fresh interpretation of Mediterranean-inspired soul food classics and pastries’.

The Lighthouse, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, Ramadan timings – daily 10am to 1am. Tel: 04 238 0027. @thelighthouse_ae

Tuesday April 27

3. Take part in a make-up masterclass

Every Tuesday throughout Ramadan, Flow is hosting workshops on its Instagram with various experts in art, fitness or nutrition. This week, Nadine Hossam, a creative make-up artist, will talk about the importance of nurturing your soul, skincare, and staying true to who you are in addition to a tutorial on getting ready for Iftar or Suhoor.

Flow Dubai, Tuesdays 4pm, on Instagram. @flowdubai

4. Enjoy a moonlit yoga session

This Tuesday, Zero Gravity is hosting a candlelit full moon yoga session on its beach. The class will be a gentle Vinyasa flow for all levels to balance your energy, led by Karina Onga. Happening between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, the session is priced at Dhs75 which you can redeem on food and drinks before or after the session. If you’re keen to stay longer, there will be a chilled set up with bean bags on the beach until 11pm.

Zero Gravity, 7pm to 11pm, Tuesday April 27, Dhs75 fully redeemable, walk-ins only. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

Wednesday April 28

5. Visit the new mangrove forest

There’s a new mangrove forest now open in Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary, called P&G’s Dubai Mangrove Forest. It comprises of coral reefs, mangroves, sea grass beds and a natural beach, and will also be used for animal rescue and species preservation. There’s 15 kilometres of mangroves in the area, plus six kilometres of wetlands. Naturally, it will attract lots of wildlife, from crabs and oysters to birds and even gazelles. There are plans to have 60 per cent of Dubai’s land under forest over the next few decades.

6. Sip coffee in a cool spot

You don’t need a motorcycle license to enter this cool cafe in Al Quoz, the friendly staff there welcome everyone. Brush past the slick motorcycles parked outside, and walk into a huge two-storey warehouse space, where you can choose between the leather armchairs or the regular dining area to enjoy a freshly cooked breakfast (check out the Rider’s Breakfast Wrap) and locally roasted coffee.

Cafe Rider, Warehouse 7 14 C St, Al Quoz Industrial Area 3, Dubai, Sun to Wed, 8am to 8pm, Thursday to Saturday, 8am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 321 4411. caferider.com