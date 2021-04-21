Two more UAE-based outlets are expected later this year…

For those familiar with Dubai Design District’s popular restaurant and concept store, The Lighthouse, you’ll be pleased to know three more branches are scheduled to open in the UAE this year.

The first of which opens today, Wednesday April 21, in Mall of the Emirates. Found on Level 2, close to the Apple Store, The Lighthouse Mall of the Emirates will serve up breakfast, lunch and dinner, with ‘a fresh interpretation of Mediterranean-inspired soul food classics and pastries’.

Similar to the Dubai Design District (d3) branch, the new restaurant also features a concept store, offering a curated collection of quirky and creative items.

Perfect for your next gift, something for the home, or just something to treat yourself, The Lighthouse sells brands such as Los Angeles-based M.Cohen and cool candle company, Boy Smells.

Highlights on the menu include a spelt and artichoke salad, grilled octopus with smoky hummus, short rib with parmesan risotto, slow-cooked lamb couscous, short rib burger, roasted cauliflower risotto, pear tatin and much more.

For iftar, there’s a special five course menu, designed for two, priced at Dhs160 per person. The meal features bread and hummus, a choice of salad, two main courses and a side of lentil soup. Plus, saffron milk cake to finish.

A la carte and set menu dishes are available for dine in and delivery, via The Lighthouse’s social media channels and Deliveroo.

Later this year, customers can expect more openings from The Lighthouse, as it launches at Nakheel Mall on Palm Jumeirah and at Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi in Q4 2021.

The Lighthouse, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, Ramadan timings – daily 10am to 1am. Tel: 04 238 0027. @thelighthouse_ae

Images: Provided