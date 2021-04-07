Make sure you Namaste balanced with these Abu Dhabi yoga adventures…

It doesn’t matter if you’re new to yoga, a spandexed lotus-pose veteran or somewhere in between, there’s something special about stepping outside of your usual ‘shala’ (yoga lingo for ‘home’), taking your chakras off-piste and unrolling your mat in a more exotic space.

Below are just some of the best Abu Dhabi places to strike your asanas in uncommon surrounds, before it gets too hot.

Where are the best places to do yoga outside in Abu Dhabi..?

Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort

You can commune amongst the dunes (weather permitting) on the desert terrace of this luxurious resort, which is so dedicated to the practice of the yogic arts, it has its own inhouse internationally-certified yoga and meditation expert, Ratheesh Valiyaparambil. You don’t have to check in to bliss out, their sunrise and sunset classes are open to the public but you will have to get up early if you want to strike a pose in the sunrise yoga session, it starts at 7am each morning (and the resort is a 50-minute drive from Downtown Abu Dhabi). Sunset classes start at around 6pm, and there are also special prenatal yoga courses available.

Al Mirayr – Abu Dhabi, Dhs190 group sessions, private Dhs350, booking is advised. Tel: (02) 886 2088, @anantaraqasralsarab

The Studio — beachfront yoga

Popular flex-hub, The Studio offers beachfront field trip classes at top five-star ‘flop and drop’ spots, Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas and Beach Rotana. You can select hatha sessions, sunset yoga, chakra cleanses, yin and yang yoga, forgiveness yoga (perhaps of particular interest for those observing Ramadan), full moon yoga, pink moon yoga and more, for as long as the weather holds.

Group session pricing from Dhs75. Tel: (02) 621 0000, you can find the full schedule at thestudiouae.com,

Seven Wellness – beach and park

This wellness collective describes itself as the ‘ultimate urban retreat for the soul’, but amongst the huge variety of wholesome activities on its books, you’ll find a few shala-without-walls experiences. At Seven, you can book alfresco yoga classes in two locations — the cool and verdant Umm Al Emarat Park, as well as the emirate’s gorgeous new boho beach club, Cove Beach Makers District. The Umm Al Emarat Park sessions are completely free and focus on the Vinyasa form of yoga, ending with a guided group meditation. There are three Cove Beach trips each week (Dhs65 for non-members), one of which is a ‘Fusion’ class (Sunday), one comes under the label ‘Strength’ (on Tuesday), and a final Friday class offering an hour of ‘Serenity’.

Tel: (056) 407 5405, book on clients.mindbodyonline.com

Bodytree at Saadiyat Beach Club

Bodytree Wellness Studio offers a selection of their guided yoga and pilates sessions at Saadiyat Beach Club, so you can get those zen gains on the grains. You can choose classes such as Restorative Yoga, Hatha Yoga and Total Body Care Pilates all within the soothing reach of blue horizons and onshore breeze. Bodytree also offer occasional yoga staycation retreats, for an extended nama-stay. Follow their social channels for news on upcoming events.

Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Island, single classes available from Dhs95, there are discounts for Saadiyat Beach Club members and booking in batches. bodytreestudio.com

Louvre Abu Dhabi

Ok, so this entry on the list does involve a roof (a beautiful Jean Nouvel-designed one), but it takes place in a space deliberately crafted to stage the interplay of sun, sea and wind. Louvre Abu Dhabi is offering a twice-weekly day of calming contemplation, ‘Yoga under the dome’ costs just Dhs90, and is a mere cobra stretch away from a culturally immersive stroll around one of the world’s finest museums. The 75-minute yoga sessions take place on Sundays and Tuesdays at 10.15am and 5pm. The classes are run by top yoga studio, BodyTree and you can even pair the experience with the ‘Contemplative Vibes’ playlist on anghami.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Sun and Tues at 10.15am and 5pm (but you’ll need to arrive 15 minutes in advance), Dhs90. Tel: (600) 565566, bodytreestudio.com

Al Gurm Corniche

This recently opened respite from city living offers designated space alfresco yoga sessions, and it’s absolutely free to use. The waterfront promenade sits right on the cusp of the Mangrove National Park, offering a welcome green line that stretches the full 3.5km of the suburban corniche.

Al Gurm Corniche is located along Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street between the Dolphin Park and the Anantara Eastern Mangroves. Find out more at @algurmcorniche

