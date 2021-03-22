A great way to cleanse body and mind ahead of Ramadan…

One of the capital’s favourite houses of zen, Bodytree is hosting an ‘Overnight Yoga Retreat’ at the stunning dune-locked resort, Jumeirah Al Wathba Desert Resort & Spa.

This wellness in the wilderness weekend will take place between Friday April 9 and Saturday April 10, just before the start of Ramadan (forecast to begin on April 12).

The resort is located just 45 minutes away from Abu Dhabi city centre, in the seclusion of the Al Wathba sands. And we’re struggling to think of a more appropriate backdrop for finding balance, than beneath a star-speckled sky, in the company of shifting dunes.

What price for inner serenity?

It’s Dhs1,620 if you book solo, or Dhs2,210 if you book as a couple (or pair of friends).

That includes your nama-stay, dinner, breakfast, and two 90-minute yoga and meditation journeys led by Bodytree’s expert yogis.

There are limited places and they’re expected to book up fast, so if you’re interested, you’ll need to RSVP via the bodytreestudio.com website.

Dome-o Arigato

If you’re looking for something a little more low-key, but still high-brow, Bodytree is still offering its amazing Yoga Under the Dome experience.

For just Dhs90 you can take part in a ‘Yoga under the dome’ session, and then follow that up with a culturally immersive stroll around one of the finest museums in the world.

The twice-weekly 75 minute yoga sessions take place on Sundays and Tuesdays at 10.15am and 5pm, in a space designed to bring into focus, the interplay of sun, sea and wind — Jean Nouvel’s dome.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Sun and Tues at 10.15am and 5pm (but you’ll need to arrive 15 minutes in advance), Dhs90. Tel: (600) 565566, bodytreestudio.com

Images: Provided