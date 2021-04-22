Expect live sports and plenty of hearty Irish fun…

When it comes to thinking of Irish venues in Dubai, your mind is likely to go straight to the likes of McGettigan’s and Fibber Magee’s. Soon, though, there’s set to be a brand new player in town, when McCafferty’s opens in Dubai’s JVC.

When it opens, it will be found in Circle Mall, JVC. Although it’s not yet clear when this will be, lots of teasers on McCafferty’s Instagram page say that it’s ‘coming soon’ and people can expect ‘Irish produce, traditional music & genuine craic’.

McCafferty’s original pub opened in Donegal Town, Ireland, back in 2017, followed by three more, two of which are in the UK and the other in Letterkenny, Co. Donegal. A glance at the existing venues shows that they’re super traditional Irish spots.

McCafferty’s is all about ‘true Irish craic’. Live music is played seven days a week in the existing McCafferty’s, so we think we can expect the same in Dubai (when restrictions are lifted and live music is once again permitted).

Live sports are also a big part of McCafferty’s charm and you can expect to keep up with all the big games at the new Irish pub. The brand cites itself as the ‘ultimate sports hub in JVC’, so get this on the group chat.

If you head over to McCafferty’s Instagram page, you can vote on what you’d like to see on the menu. If your suggestion is successful, it will go on the menu and you’ll be invited down to taste it with three friends of your choice.

