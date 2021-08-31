Leave the fuss and frills at the front door…

Have you even been in Dubai if you haven’t brunched? They’re a Dubai staple and come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, but if you’re looking to trade in the fancy ones this weekend for something a little more laid-back, you can’t get much more chilled than a pub brunch. With unlimited drinks, food, and in some cases, live music and games, it’s a fun and fuss-free way to spend your time.

Here’s our pick of the best casual pub brunches in Dubai…

Tipsy Lion

When: Fridays and Saturdays

British-style pub Tipsy Lion offers up brunch on Fridays and Saturdays. The ‘Great British Brunch’ runs on Fridays from 1pm to 4pm with free-flowing drinks (house beverages package is Dhs349) and dishes such as prawn stars, chicken tikka and vegan “buffalo” wings. For mains, there are platters of plant-based sliders, fish & chips and butter chicken pie. Tipsy Lion just launched a wallet-friendly Saturday BBQ brunch, running from 12pm to 3pm, priced at Dhs150 for free flowing drinks. On the menu is dishes such as smoked brisket and tangy chicken, with BBQ favourite sides including potato salad, cajun baked beans and corn on the cob. Upgrade to an extra hour of free-flowing drinks until 4pm for just Dhs150 (available on Saturdays only). This British-style pub is the home of fuss-free fun, complete with pool table, table football and ‘drink pong’.

Tipsy Lion, Rooftop, Sofitel Dubai Downtown, Fridays 1pm to 4pm, Dhs349 house, Saturdays 1pm to 3pm, Dhs150 house . @tipsyliondubai

Soho Beer Garden

When: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

Soho Beer Garden’s Night Brunch takes place every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evening from 8pm to 11pm, priced at Dhs225 per person, inclusive of a three-course meal with British classics such as ‘bangers and mash’ and fish and chips, plus free-flowing beverages. The spacious beer garden venue is covered up for the summer with a huge tent so you can keep cool.

Soho Garden, Meydan, Dubai. Tel: (0)52 388 8849. @sohogardendxb

Goose Island Tap House

When: Fridays

Let’s Get Goosed is the new Friday brunch, running from 12.30pm to 4pm at Goose Island Tap House in Five Jumeirah Village. Guests will start with ‘breakfast in bed, washed down with Bloody Marys and Bucks fizz. Mains include including mini cod & chips, grilled prawns pil pil, chicken wings, tacos and sliders. Entertainment includes the likes of a DJ and a live band playing all your favourite British classic bangers. You can even have a few swings of a golf club while you’re brunching, as the pub has a golf simulator. After brunch, you can enjoy beer pong and games of pool too.

Goose Island Tap House, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, Fridays, 12.30pm to 4pm, launches Sept 3. Tel: (0)4 45 59989. @gooseislanddxb

McGettigan’s

When: Fridays (JLT and Souk Madinat) and Saturdays (Souk Madinat)

McGettigan’s is always a trusty choice for a pub brunch and guaranteed good times. Perhaps its most well known brunch is at the McGettigan’s JLT location, which runs every Friday from 1pm to 4pm, with three courses of food, unlimited drinks and live music for Dhs249 house drinks or Dhs299 premium. The Souk Madinat Jumeirah venue runs the same deal on Fridays (1pm to 4pm) and Saturdays (2pm to 5pm), however it’s priced at Dhs299 for house drinks and Dhs349 for premium.

@mcgettiganspubs

Images: Provided