Apple unveiled the long awaited gadget on April 20…

On April 20, 2021, tech giants Apple unveiled a series of new products at its virtual Spring Loaded event. The new line-up included a redesigned iMac, a new iPad Pro with 5G connectivity, a smart TV, a family-focused Apple Card, a podcast subscription service, an iPhone 12 and 12 Mini in a new colour-way, and the AirTag.

What is an AirTag?

It’s said that the best products solve a problem. Are you always losing track of your wallet, keys, bag? Apple hopes to solve that problem with AirTag. The gadget essentially attaches to your chosen item and acts as a tracking device.

It connects to your phone, Apple Watch, iPad or Mac through the Find My app, and you’ll be able to see on a map exactly where the item is. If it’s close by, you can play out a sound to help you locate it.

If you’ve ever used the Find My app to locate your apple device, the process is the same but you can now use it for non-tech products. You can even ask Siri to located the item for you.

How much will an Apple AirTag cost in the UAE?

It was mentioned in the Apple event the AirTag can be purchased on its own or in a pack of four. The singular AirTag will cost Dhs129 for one, or Dhs439 for all four tags.

There are, of course, modifications and accessories available with the products. Customers can personalise their AirTags with engraving and even emojis for free when you purchase direct from Apple.

Different straps will be available too, there’s a polyurethane loop, a leather loop and leather key ring to help your AirTag reflect your own personal style. Apple will also be teaming up with Hermès to create a luxurious accessory line for the AirTag.

When can I purchase an AirTag in the UAE?

The Apple AirTag will be available in the UAE to pre-order from 4pm on Friday April 23, with the official launch a week later on Friday April 30.

apple.com/ae

Images: Apple