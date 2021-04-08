Great news for those of you who live in the area…

Shoppers, take note. Nakheel has just opened a new community mall called Circle Mall in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) on April 8, 2021. Located just off Hessa Street, the mall will be a great family-friendly destination for residents of JVC and the neighbouring areas boasting leading retailers, food and entertainment brands.

The mall spans 532,000 square feet and is now open with a collection of brands such as Spinneys supermarket, Nesto Hypermarket, Daiso, Medicina Pharmacy, Du, Etisalat and more.

By the end of the year, the mall is slated to have 80 stores, restaurants and entertainment outlets, including Baskin Robbins, Life Pharmacy, Starbucks, McDonald’s and Il Forno plus a diverse collection of retailers.

For those who like to keep fit: Wellfit, a multifaceted club of fitness and wellness spot designed to develop the body and mind by blending Olympic sports with physical fitness will also open by the fourth quarter of the year.

For little ones, the mall will feature a large family entertainment centre with an arcade, trampoline, cross-fit for kids, children’s salon and more.

The rooftop will also soon be home to the first community club in JVC with state-of-the-art amenities, including an outdoor pool, two tennis courts and McCafferty’s – a new Irish restaurant concept that will complement a host of other coffee shops and dining options.

As for parking, there will be over 2,500 parking spots available.

Omar Khoory, Chief Assets and Hospitality Officer, Nakheel stated, ‘We are delighted that Circle Mall has opened its doors to the community. Circle Mall is solid proof of our commitment to building destinations that are tailored to meet the needs of the residents of our communities. We are confident that Circle Mall will become a key destination within JVC and other areas in south Dubai.’

For more information, visit circlemall.ae

Images: Nakheel