If you’re looking for a Ramadan charity initiative to support, here’s one…

Ramadan is nearly upon us and Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has just announced the second edition of Ramadan Heros to promote the spirit and values of giving among society members.

Last year’s campaign honoured the hardworking labourers in Dubai and the campaign this year will do the same but will include support for needy families across the emirate. The initiative is in cooperation with its partners talabat, Emirates Red Crescent Authority (ERC) and UAE Food Bank.

The initiative invites community members to contribute by purchasing Iftar meals or providing Ramadan boxes of food supplies through the online food ordering company. It will be delivered safely in cooperation with ERC and UAE Food Bank to beneficiaries’ houses across Dubai.

Remember, according to the UAE rules and restrictions for the Holy Month announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), iftar meals must not be provided or distributed in front of homes or mosques this year. Those who wish to do so must go through charitable organizations.

So, how does it work?

All you need to do is download the talabat app (available on both iOS and Android) if you don’t already have it and head to Ramadan Heros (you can search for this in the search bar).

Next, pick from an iftar meal voucher or talabat box which comprises of food supplies including rice, oil, canned food and other necessary items. Add to cart and pay to make your donation.

Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture stated that the previous campaign was a gesture of gratitude to labourers for the services they provide and their contributions to Dubai’s construction and development process.

She added ‘Through the second edition of the initiative, we are continuing our mission and efforts to consolidate the values of tolerance, solidarity and human cohesion among our community members, especially as we expanded the campaign’s scope to provide food support to those in need throughout the emirate during Ramadan.’

The initiative is part of the Authority’s efforts to support the UAE’s agenda of achieving the global sustainable development goals, especially the second goal — ending hunger — as well as ensuring food security, improving nutrition, and promoting sustainable agriculture.

The campaign last year succeeded in providing about 51,000 meals to basic services workers at labour camps in TECOM and other housing centres for workers and employees through Dar al Ber Society.

Images: Getty Images