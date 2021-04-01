Ramadan is expected to start on Monday, April 12 and will run until Tuesday, May 11, depending on the sighting of the moon…

During Ramadan, iftar is the meal served at sunset to break the long day of fasting (the word literally means ‘break fast’). Things may be different this time around but hotels and restaurants are celebrating with all the safety measures in place.

Even if you’re not fasting, anyone is welcome to come along and experience iftar and it’s a wonderful way to get into the spirit of the holy month.

Here is our round-up of iftars in Dubai

Asil

The sharing platter at Asil worth Dhs199 per person features 30 different dishes that are cycled on a daily basis. The menu includes hot mezzes, Turkish cheese borek, Lebanese kebbeh bil laban, couscous sayadiyeh and more. The daily special is one the restaurant will urge you to try.

Asil, Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, JBR, Dubai, 6pm onwards. Tel: (0) 4 520 0055. asilrestaurant.com

Boca X Frying Pan Adventures

The team behind Frying Pan Adventures is working with Boca’s Chef Matthijs Stinnissen to curate a menu that pays tribute to dishes from the most popular restaurants in Old Dubai. Some of the dishes anticipated include a version of a Palestinian tour hit, chilli and sumac stuffed falafel, a take on a popular Levantine mezze ‘homemade labneh empanadas’, and Boca’s version of ‘Iranian kebabs marinated in black lime’. The eight-dish sharing iftar menu for two will include water, fresh juice, coffee, and tea.

DIFC, sunset to 9pm, Dhs160. Tel: (04) 3231833. facebook.com/bocadubai

Bombay Brasserie

Adored classics from both Emirati and Indian delicacies combine at this special iftar helmed by Executive Chef Vikas Milhoutra of Taj Dubai. Menu items include tender chicken kebabs infused with mild Indian spices, Emirati lentil soup and Indian biryani. Iftar is also available for delivery for Dhs125 via Deliveroo.

Taj Dubai, from 6pm to 9pm, Dhs195. Tel: (0)4 4383134. @tajdubai

Brasserie Boulud

The beautiful French restaurant at the new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk is serving a special iftar meal with a European twist. Highlights include wild mushroom falafel, grilled prawns, and local burrata with crisp artichokes.

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs195. Tel: (0) 4 2814020. brasserieboulud.ae

CÉ LA VI

Enjoy a three-course menu in the lounge of this stylish restaurant, or alfresco by the pool with shisha included. Highlights include winter squash soup and baby gem lettuce salad, roasted black cod and grilled baby chicken satay.

Address Sky View, sunset to 8pm, Dhs250 (lounge), Dhs350 (alfresco and shisha). Tel: (0)4 5826 111. @celavidubai

Chival

Traditional and contemporary Arabic dishes take centre stage at Chival. Highlights include wood-fired manakish and cheese fatayer, as well as ouzi rice, baked sea bream and an Iranian mixed grill, and halwa cheesecake for dessert. Dine-in or takeaway is available.

La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk Dubai, sunset to 9pm, Dhs239 per person, Dhs119 for children below 12. Under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 403 3111. livelaville.com/Ramadan

Crescendo

In keeping with the excellent gourmet reputation of the hotel, Anantara The Palm Dubai’s chefs offer carefully curated menus during the Holy month. At Crescendo, the hotel’s celebrated all-day dining venue, choose to iftar alfresco on the beautiful outdoor terrace for stunning views as you dine, or opt to sit inside the contemporary dining room. Begin with sun-blushed Roma tomatoes and buffalo mozzarella, a marinated Thai chicken salad or a platter of Arabic mezze. After soup, choose from an aromatic mixed grill with meat or steamed fish with mango and coriander salsa. There are plenty of seasonal desserts to end your meal, and speciality beverages to accompany your experience.

Suhoor: The resort’s suhoor package is available from 9pm to 3am for Dhs160 per person and includes juice, a hot drink, breads and pastries, eggs prepared to your liking, a halloumi cheese platter, foul madames, labneh and dried fruit.

Anantara The Palm Dubai, sunset to 9pm, Dhs215, Dhs100 for children 6 to 11 years. Under 6 dine free. Tel: (0)4 5678304. restaurants.dubai@anantara.com @anantaradubai

Counter Culture Cafe

For Dhs175, you can break your fast with a delectable Iftar spread that includes traditional hot and cold mezze, juicy grills and an assortment of delicious desserts along with refreshing Arabic beverages.

Counter Culture Cafe, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel and Suites, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 319 4786. marriott.com

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah

Iftar at Bice features live cooking stations offering authentic Italian dishes and traditional Arabic specialities. The restaurant also has a private dining area to host private iftars for friends and family, and there’s shisha available outside.

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, sunset to 10.30pm, Dhs225 for adults, half price for children. Tel: (0) 4 3182319. restaurant.jbr@hilton.com. hilton.com

Hutong

The new Northern Chinese restaurant in DIFC is serving a special Ramadan menu, which includes crab and golden pumpkin soup, yu xiang crispy eggplant, wild mushroom and truffle bao, and wok-tossed beef tenderloin.

Gate Building 6, DIFC, sunset to 8pm, Dhs198 per person (minimum two people). Tel: (0) 4 2200868. hutong-dubai.com

JA Hatta Fort Hotel

Featuring all the traditional iftar elements from kamardeen, laban and jallab juice to cold and hot mezze, classic lentil soup is followed by samak harrah, lamb salona, shish taouk, lamb ouzi and more. Expect a peaceful iftar in Gazebo Restaurant as you enjoy panoramic views of the Hajar mountain range.

JA Hatta Fort Hotel Dubai, from sunset, Dhs95. Tel: (0)4 8099333. jaresorts.com

JA The Resort

The ‘Zarb’ experience at Captain’s Restaurant in JA The Resort is a unique dining experience that offers guests the chance to experience an authentic and traditional Bedouin barbecue on the beach. Ideal for groups, settle in to enjoy a feast of juices and dates, hot and cold mezze, followed by marinated lamb cooked in front of you using the ancient technique of cooking under the sand and served with vegetables and rice. Finish the meal with Arabic sweets and coffee as you relax in the traditional low seating on the beach.

Captains Bar, JA The Resort, Jebel Ali Beach Dubai, from sunset, Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 814 5604. restaurant.reservation@jaresorts.com, jaresorts.com

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

There are two iftar options this Ramadan: dine in at Kitchen6 where they’ll be six interactive cooking stations serving international cuisine for Dhs215 per person. Alternatively, order from La Farine and receive a takeaway iftar box for seven people (Dhs795) filled with hot and cold mezze, kebabs and more.

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, from sunset, Dhs215 (dine-in), Dhs795 (takeaway). Tel: (0)4 4143000. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com

Masti

The sharing style menu, created by Executive Chef Prashant Chipkar, will feature a range of Indian-inspired dishes such as pumpkin khakra, smokey chipotle paneer tikka, beef empanadas and harissa chicken. Save room for the Instagramable and delicious dessert.

La Mer, sunset to 8pm, Dhs150. Tel: 0(4) 3444384. mastidubai.com

Netsu

Netsu serves up a Japanese-themed Ramadan menu, cooked using the Warayaki grill. The three-course menu offers diners a taste of Chef Ross Shonhan’s Japanese creations paired with unique mocktails.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, sunset to 8pm, Dhs265. Tel: (04) 7772232. @netsudubai

Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel

A special iftar buffet featuring a blend of Arabic and international dishes with a carefully selected menu that changes daily.

19th floor, Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel, sunset to 10pm, Dhs119. Tel: (0)4 3771184. parkregiskriskin.ae

Ripe Market

From April 16 to May 8, Ripe returns with evening timings. From 4pm to 12am expect family entertainment, stalls from local makers and merchants, and a selection of the city’s favourite food stalls and trucks – making it a truly unique way to iftar.

Dubai Police Academy, Fri and Sat 4pm to 12am. ripeme.com

Rove Hotels

Throughout the Holy month, Rove encourages random acts of kindness by offering every guest who purchases a Dhs99 iftar at The Daily restaurant at Rove a free voucher for a second iftar to pass on to a family-member, friend, or anyone who needs it. Once passed on, the iftar vouchers can be redeemed at any of The Daily restaurants in Rove Hotels across Dubai. Rove Hotels locations include Dubai Marina, City Centre, Healthcare City, At the Park, Trade Centre and La Mer Beach.

Various locations across Dubai, from sunset, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 5619999. rovehotels.com

Sonara Camp

The most unique way to spend iftar this year has to be at Sonara Camp. Complete with stargazing, a falcon show, a fire show, a live Oud player, camel riding and beautiful Tanoura dancing, this iftar experience in the heart of the desert is one you won’t forget. After the sun sets, guests will be invited to break their fast with dates, water, juices, laban, fruits and lentil soup, followed by a lavish dinner featuring Mediterranean and Arabic inspired fusion dishes.

Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, Dhs860 for adults, Dhs380 for children. Tel: (050)3367909. nara.ae

Stella Di Mare Marina Hotel

Iftar takes place at La Fontana all-day dining restaurant where a special buffet is served featuring a range of Arabic delicacies. Meanwhile, suhoor is served alfresco at La Veranda on the first floor of Stella Di Mare Marina Hotel with a special suhoor a la carte menu.

Stella Di Mare Marina Hotel, sunset to 9.30pm, Dhs135. Tel: (058) 1029382. fbco.dubai@stelladimare.com, stelladimare.com/dubai_marina_hotel

Sufra

Sufra is a spacious Mediterranean restaurant that will welcome guests for iftar at Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights. There are three menus to choose from priced at Dhs149. Highlights on the menus include mixed grills and Arabic cheese platters.

Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, from sunset, Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 5531212. @hyattregencydubaicreek

Taiko Dubai

Throughout the Holy month, Taiko Dubai will pay homage to the richly authentic cuisine of the Far East, while blending together the rich flavours of Asia and the Middle East with a unique three-course iftar menu.

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs195. Tel: (0)4 2814010. taikodubai.ae

Tasca by José Avillez

The Portuguese restaurant at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai serves a multi-course iftar menu featuring a range of traditional sharing-style dishes.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, sunset to 8pm, Dhs265. Tel: (0)4 7772231. @mo_jumeira

The Oberoi, Dubai

Lamb ouzi, Yemeni chicken mandi, koobideh kebab, namak mandi ka gosht and khoresh bademjan is on the iftar menu at Nine7One restaurant. Shisha is also available in the gorgeous outdoor open courtyard.

Nine7One, The Oberoi, Dubai, after sunset, Dhs195 including juices soft drinks, coffee and tea, half-price for children six to 12, under 5s free. Tel: (0)4 441 1407. @oberoidubai

Waldorf Astoria DIFC

Bull & Bear has added an Arabic-inspired twist to its daily menu. Diners can look forward to an a la carte iftar including classics such as grilled flatbread with dips, lentil and pumpkin soup and Bull & Bear’s take on an iftar mixed grill. In addition to the classic dishes, guest can also choose from homemade ricotta with honey, sumac and hazelnut dukkha, mushroom arancini and shrimp harra.

Waldorf Astoria DIFC, from sunset, Dhs195. Tel: (0)45159888. bullandbear@waldorfastoria.com @bullandbear.difc

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

A lavish spread of flavourful Middle Eastern fare and international delicacies as well as live cooking stations awaits at Mezzerie. Expect hot and cold mezzes, fresh juices, soups, exotically spiced mixed grills and Arabic sweets. It will cost Dhs205 per person.

Waldorf-Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Crescent Rd, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, sunset to 10.30pm, Dhs205 per person. Tel: (04) 818 2222. waldorfastoria3.hilton.com

Weslodge Saloon

Weslodge Saloon’s iftar menu includes dates, bread, hummus and lentil soup on arrival followed by a selection of classic Canadian comfort that the restaurant is more famous for. Highlights include golden calamari, juicy grilled chicken wings, and Southern fried chicken.

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, from sunset, Dhs450. Tel: (0)4 5601700. @weslodgedubai

W Dubai – The Palm

Iftar is served at LIV, the restaurant’s main all-day dining restaurant with a range of hot and cold mezze and mixed grill. Meanwhile, suhoor takes place at W Dubai – the Palm’s Hookah Lounge from 9pm to 2am where guests can dine on other Arabic delicacies, including shish tawouk, lamb kofta and more.

LIV, W Dubai – The Palm, sunset to 9pm, Dhs195, half price for children six to 12 years. Tel: (0)42455800. @wdubaipalm

Yalumba

Yalumba gives its guests a welcoming take on Arabian hospitality with curated offerings of more than one hundred menu items, ranging from traditional Middle Eastern and Mediterranean dishes including soups, salads, hot and cold mezze platters and most notably, lamb machboos and chicken tagine – all for just Dhs169.

Le Meridien Dubai, sunset to 10.30pm, Dhs169, Dhs99 children 6 to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 7022455. @YalumbaDubai

