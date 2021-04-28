The popular Chinese trading hub is lighting up with festive decorations, fairy lights and more…

Need something for the house? Dragon Mart is usually the answer as it has everything from fancy carpets to cuckoo clocks, gardening equipment, outdoor furniture and those weird kitchen items you thought you wouldn’t need. Literally, the trading hub has it all.

During Ramadan, Dragon Mart is honouring the holy month and giving you another reason (or excuse) to visit with an outdoor Ramadan night market. The market will be open during Ramadan until May 14 from 7pm. Visitors can find it at Dragon Mart 1.

Decked up with lights, visitors can expect to see festive lantern decorations, arches and a fairy lights walkway – perfect for the ‘Gram.

Apart from the decor, visitors can also find an array of Ramadan inspired products such as home décor, perfumes, lanterns, clothes, shoes, accessories and more. If you’re on the hunt for Eid gifts, this is a great place that will help you tick those names off your list.

The Ramadan night market closes at 2am, so head on here with the family after Iftar. However, if you need to refuel, there will be kiosks selling Arabic sweets and confectionary, bubble tea, gelato, Nutella crepes and more.

Rashid Al Harmoodi, General Manager at Dragon Mart stated, ‘We are pleased to take part in honouring the holy month of Ramadan and in the opening of Dragon Mart’s outdoor Ramadan night market. We wanted to curate a destination where visitors can embrace the holy month by spending quality time with their families as well as shop for unique seasonal Ramadan products. We look forward to welcoming visitors to this new market and are confident that they will find it enjoyable.’

Dragon Mart, International City, Al Awir Road, Dubai. 7pm to 2am (the following day) until May 14. Tel: (0)4 390 9999. @dragonmart

Images: Dragon Mart