Sponsored: Soak up that sun in between dipping into the pool…

Looking for a little rest and relaxation during Ramadan? How about 30 per cent off a blissful staycation? You’ll find Sofitel Dubai The Palm located at an idyllic spot on the iconic Palm Jumeirah island with incredible views out across the Arabian Gulf.

As well as the amazing discounted stay, Sofitel Dubai The Palm will be holding special Iftar dinners throughout Ramadan. The Moroccan and Persian-inspired feast will include Arabic delicacies, international dishes and beverages.

The Iftar Buffet will be held at the beautiful Maui Beach Restaurant at the hotel with beautiful views overlooking the water. It’s priced at Dhs195 per adult and Dhs98 for children aged 6 to 12 years old. The packages include juices and water.

Sofitel Dubai The Palm has everything you need for a dreamy staycation, from sparkling blue pools and lush green gardens to a fitness centre, spa, water sports, and a great kids’ club to keep the little ones entertained whilst mum and dad relax.

There are plenty of amazing restaurants at the French-inspired resort, from steakhouse eatery Porterhouse Steaks & Grills to the Moana seafood restaurant. For idyllic outdoor dining and cocktails, checkout Zoya by Maui which serves up Indian food.

The spacious rooms, suites and hotel apartments are decked out in beachy hues of blue and cream, set off by deep woods. There are plenty of views to choose from, such as a sea view, courtyard view or palm view and they accommodate up to three people.

To avail 30 per cent off your stay in Sofitel Dubai The Palm’s winter sale, you’ll need to book online. The offer is valid on stays booked before and up until May 11, 2021.

Why not treat a friend to the Iftar dinner at Sofitel Dubai The Palm? You can book that as well as other great spa and dinner deals here. There will be 20 per cent off weekday Iftars when you purchase a voucher online.

Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 30 per cent off valid on stays booked before and until May 11, 2021. Tel: (0)4 455 6677. accor.com

Images: Provided