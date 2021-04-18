The latest beachside venue opens at West Beach, but can it compete?

Lucky Fish is the new Mediterranean restaurant that’s joined the popular throng of restaurants at Palm Jumeirah hotspot, West Beach. There’s Koko Bay, which was an instant hit the moment it opened, swiftly followed by Aprons & Hammers Beach House, which is full every night.

Then, Jones the Grocer opened, followed by taco joint Señor Pico. So, can Lucky Fish really bring something new to the table?

Similar to Koko Bay’s decor, no attention to detail has been spared. The outdoor area in particular is stunning. There’s a delightful Greek Island vibe with a large decking area, distressed whitewashed tables, blue and white cushions, French chandeliers overhead, and white linen curtains swaying gently in the breeze. Further out to sea are cushy king size sunbeams and cabanas, encouraging full-day fun.

We’re served delicious crisp bread with a homemade pesto to start, followed by a lobster salad (Dhs225). Whilst the lobster meat is tasty, the salad, with its lacklustre avocado chunks and orange segments, felt like it was missing ingredients.

Meanwhile, the unique charcuterie platter (Dhs145) shacked a variety of unusual meats, including a smoky goose salami, bresaola, Wagyu copper and duck prosciutto.

The standout dish is the salt-baked seabass (from Dhs300), plucks from the fresh fish display, skillfully prepared in front of us at the table. Simply served with a generous sprinkle of black pepper and a light lemon butter sauce, it lets the melt-in-the-mouth white meat do the talking.

For dessert, the deconstructed creme brûlée (Dhs75) is executed perfectly and served with a splash of white chocolate sauce, scattered rice puffs and fresh berries.

The verdict? Lucky Fish is definitely worth its salt at West Beach.

Lucky Fish, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 11am to 4am. Tel: (0)4 569 3447. @luckyfishdubai

Images: Provided