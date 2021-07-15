Catch those rays at Dubai’s latest hotspot…

If you’re not yet familiar, West Beach is the idyllic stretch of beach that you’ll find on the trunk of Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah. Home to Koko Bay, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Aprons & Hammers Beach House and more, it’s the ultimate new beach day and dining hotspot, offering its visitors incredible Dubai Marina skyline and sea views.

If you’re heading there for a beach day but are unsure where to go, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Bear in mind, you must spend your beach day at one of these licensed spots. Sunbathing on other parts of the beach is not permitted.

Find the ultimate guide to restaurants at West Beach here.

Adagio Premium, The Palm

New apartment hotel Adagio Premium has just launched a new West Beach day cation deal. The hotel leads straight onto its own private patch at West Beach, where it is equipped with contemporary sun beds, perfect for catching those rays. Beach access is available Sunday to Saturday between 9am and 7pm, and is priced at Dhs120, fully redeemable on food and beverages.

Adagio Premium The Palm, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, beach pass available Sunday to Saturday between 9am and 7pm, Dhs120, fully redeemable on food and beverages. Tel: (0)4 2813 813. adagio-city.com

Aprons & Hammers Beach House

Aprons & Hammers Beach House is one of the most popular restaurants to open on the West Beach strip. The beachfront eatery, which specialises in seafood, has alfresco seating, loungers and cushy beanbags on the sand, a towel service and access to shower facilities, so you can team your seafood feast with a spot of swimming and sunbathing. Sip on some ‘adults-only’ capri suns which come in a range of flavours.

Weekdays (Sunday to Thursday): Dhs100 fully redeemable on F&B

Weekends: (Friday and Saturday): Dhs150 fully redeemable on F&B

Aprons & Hammers, Palm West Beach, Dubai, beach open 12pm to 6pm. Tel: (04) 456 7888. @apronsandhammers

Beach by FIVE Palm Jumeirah

FIVE Beach is on the stretch of sand that belongs to FIVE Palm Jumeirah. Here, you’ll find some super comfortable white sun loungers and distinctive orange towels. There’s an infinity pool right there on the beach for you to dip in and out of when you need to cool down, and even some hot tubs built into the sand, if you’re really going for it. There’s usually music playing all day, making for the ultimate beach day vibes.

Weekdays (Sunday to Thursday): Dhs100 ladies fully redeemable on F&B, Dhs150 gents fully redeemable

Weekends: (Friday and Saturday): Dhs150 ladies fully redeemable on F&B, (Friday) Dhs400 gents with Dhs250 redeemable on F&B, (Saturday) Dhs250 gents with Dhs150 fully redeemable on F&B

FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, beach open 9am to 9pm daily. Tel: (04) 455 9988. palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Fairmont The Palm

Fairmont The Palm is one of Dubai’s ever-popular hotels and residences. As well as having a number of pools to entice its guests, the hotels beach makes up part of the West Beach strip. You don’t have to be a resident or hotel guest to enjoy it, as there are day passes available which get you access to the pools and beach.

Weekdays (Sunday to Thursday): Dhs150 redeemable on F&B

Weekends: (Friday and Saturday): Dhs250, with Dhs150 redeemable on F&B



Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, beach open 6.30am until sunset. Tel: (04) 457 3388. fairmont.com

Koko Bay

Bali-inspired beach bar and restaurant Koko Bay has won legions of fans since it opened in September and is usually packed out with people enjoying the boho-chic setting. Prop yourself on one of the cool wicker sun loungers for the day to catch those rays and make sure to stick around for the sunset whilst sipping on a cocktail or tucking into a bite or two from the European-Asian inspired menu.

Weekdays (Sunday to Thursday): Dhs100 fully redeemable on Food & Beverages

Weekends: (Friday and Saturday): Dhs150 fully redeemable on F&B



Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, beach open 12pm onwards. Tel: (04) 572 3444. @kokobayuae

Lucky Fish

Lucky Fish certainly brings those Mediterranean vibes to the shores of Dubai. As well as offering a stunning spot for dining and sun downers, there’s plenty for sunbathing too, from cushy sun beds to a ‘private shell’ or huge white-washed cabanas.

King bed (up to 2 people): Dhs250 weekdays (Dhs150 redeemable on F&B), Dhs350 weekend (Dhs250 redeemable on F&B)

Private shell (partially shaded private nest up – to 2 people): Dhs500 minimum spend

Luxe Cabanas (private area with king bed, sofa, lounge table, ceiling fan – up to 8 people): Dhs1000 weekdays minimum spend, Dhs2000 weekend minimum spend

Lucky Fish, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, officially open Friday, February 25. @luckyfishdubai

Images: Social/Provided