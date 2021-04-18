Packed with adventure, sports facilities, shopping ops and cool dining experiences…

The park formally known as ‘Khalidiyah Ladies Park’ has been undergoing a radical transformation under the direction of master capital developers Imkan.

Located in the beating heart of the city, what will now be known as ‘Sheikha Fatima Park’, covers an area of 46,000 sqm and along with the ever-welcome expanse of urban green will include a range of awesome sporting activities, retail sites, event space, thrilling dining experiences and more.

And according to a video released by Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities & Transport, work on the new park is now complete.

According to Imkan the park isn’t open yet, and although we don’t have an exact date on when it will open, with construction complete — we feel like it’s ok to start getting excited.

The official website for the park teases the types of things that will be on offer at the site when it does open, and when comparing it to the renders — it’s likely to feature a diverse park-folio of fun.

Activities and facilities mentioned include skateboard half-pipes; music stages; wholesome f&b options; ‘cutting edge retail concepts’; and coworking spaces.

We’ll share more news on the scheduled opening, as and when that information is released.

Al Hayer Oasis

In other municipality news, Al Ain opened a new 2,337 sqm recreational space last week.

Al Hayer Oasis offers recreational amenities, acres of green space and nursery crop cultivation.

Images: Imkan