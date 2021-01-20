Created to simulate a forest-like ecosystem…

His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was present at the opening of a new urban oasis on Abu Dhabi’s Al Reem Island.

Al Fay Park covers a 27,500 square metre area of verdant abundance, with over 2,000 types of plant. Chief among them is the emblematic ghaf tree, the national tree of the UAE.

The park was engineered to recreate a forest ecosystem within a modern urban development. And it’s hitting sustainable goals too, with a high tree density combined with an innovative irrigation system, means that it’s a concept that requires 40 per cent less water than traditional garden set ups.

Al Fay Park also contains sports facilities and several children’s playgrounds (made from natural materials) making it an attractive destination for all ages, flexing big green credentials.

Images: Provided