Enjoy some awesome summer deals at these fun UAE waterparks…

There’s nothing more fun than running to and from exhilarating rides at a water park on a hot summers day. If you’re looking for a fun family day out with the kids or you just want to be a big kid yourself for the day, there’s loads of awesome fun waterparks in the UAE.

Even better, at this time of year if you’re a UAE resident, you can get yourself some fab deals. Just don’t forget your Emirates ID.

Ready, set, splash…

Dubai

Aquaventure Waterpark

If go big or go home is your mantra, you need to make your way to Atlantis’ Aquaventure waterpark. Aquaventure has over 30 water slides and 2.3km of interconnected rivers – there’s even a ride where a tube slide will take you straight through an lagoon containing sharks. Recently the waterpark had a massive expansion with even more thrilling water fun and 12 new slides. During the summer, UAE residents can get up to 40 percent off.

Aquaventure Waterpark, Atlantis The Palm, Crescent Road, Dubai, daily 10am to 6pm. Tel: (04) 426 2000. atlantisthepalm.com

Wild Wadi

Wild Wadi is another waterpark that is somewhat synonymous with Dubai, having been established for a whopping twenty one years. Themed on Juha, a character from Arabian folklore, there’s something for everyone from huge thrilling rides to a lazy river. To celebrate reopening, Wild Wadi Waterpark is giving UAE residents one-day access to the exciting waterpark for just Dhs99 until May 10, 2021. You will need to book online to avail the offer and don’t forget your proof of residency such as Emirates ID.

Wild Wadi Waterpark, Jumeirah Street, Next to Burj Al Arab, Dubai, daily 10am to 6pm. Tel: (04) 348 4444. jumeirah.com

Legoland Waterpark

Perfect for families or groups of friends, Legoland Waterpark has everything you need for a thrilling day of fun. During the spring break holidays, families who buy tickets to Legoland Waterpark will also get access to the Legoland Theme Park next door from 5pm. You’ll need to buy your tickets online and you’ll receive 20 per cent off the usual ticket price.

Legoland Waterpark, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, 10am to 6pm. Tel: (0)4 820 3123. @legoland.com

Laguna Waterpark

New kid on the block, Laguna Waterpark is smaller than some of Dubai’s counterparts, but still loads of fun. Make sure to check out Manta, the thrilling, gravity defying raft ride and WaveOz 180 FlowRider, one of only 3 in the world, where you can test your surfing ability against the water. UAE residents, get all-day access for Dhs99 or add Dhs50 for the all-you-can-eat food and soft drinks package, when you book online.

Laguna Waterpark, La Mer, Dubai, 10am to 6pm, from Dhs99 adult online. Tel: (800) 637 227. lagunawaterpark.com

AquaFun

If you’re a fan of Total Wipeout you definitely need to check out AquaFun, a 5,000 square foot inflatable obstacle course at JBR (the world’s largest inflatable waterpark), which actually spells out ‘I Love Dubai’ when seen from an aerial view. You’ll test your balance and endurance as you attempt to conquer over 72 obstacles. Prepare for some laughs and getting very wet. Whilst they don’t have any summer specific deals, you won’t regret Dhs105 (per adult) spent on this.

AquaFun, The Beach, JBR, Dubai, daily 10am to 7pm, all-day pass Dhs126 adult. Tel: (55) 843 1130. aquafun.ae

Umm Al Quwain

Dreamland Aqua Park

Part holiday park, part classic water park, Um Al Quwain’s Dreamland Aqua Park has 30 rides and attractions to check out. It might not be as shiny and new as some of its Dubai and Abu Dhabi counterparts, but it’s an old school UAE institution with plenty to do both in and out of the water. There’s also an amphitheatre and a mini zoo. Tickets are Dhs160 for adults and Dhs100 for children.

Dreamland Aqua Park, off Etihad Road (E11), Umm Al Quwain, open 10am to 4pm daily, from Dhs100. Tel: (06) 768 1888. dreamlanduae.com

Images: Supplied / Facebook