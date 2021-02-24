Tried and tested: The brand new slides at Atlantis Aquaventure waterpark
The already-huge waterpark is now one third bigger…
Atlantis Aquaventure waterpark is already a huge destination with tonnes of rides for the whole family. Now, the park has seen a massive expansion (the biggest the world has ever seen).
The new part of the park features Trident Tower, a tall building with 12 new multi-coloured slides cascading from it. What’s On tested out as many as we could and we can confirm you’ll have hours of fun at the new park.
@whatsondubaiYou have to check out the new Trident Tower at Atlantis Aquaventure ##tiktokarab ##tiktokuae ##dubai ##palmjumeirah ##waterpark ##slide ##thingstodoindubai♬ original sound – Vito
Prepare to get super-soaked as you whip through tunnels, defy gravity on a raft, and dunk down into a plunge pool at many of the new rides. Check out the cliff jumping action at Immortal Falls right here:
@bylauralaiYou will lose your mind over the new slides and rides at Aquaventure Waterpark. @whatsondubai for more! ##aquaventurewaterpark ##waterpark ##4upage♬ Promises (Skrillex & Nero Remix) – Skrillex / Nero
There’s now a whopping 105 rides in total at the whole Atlantis Aquaventure, and some are more adrenaline pumping than others. For a more relaxing experience the new Raging Rapids will take you on a lazy river with different zones of wave intensity.
A personal favourite ride was the Medusa’s Lair, a two person slide which will take you up, down, round and round at thrilling speed, while spraying you and dunking you at unexpected points.
@elisekerr_Medusa’s Lair: The awesome new slide at Atlantis Aquaventure Dubai ##tiktokdubai ##foryoudubai ##fyp ##viral ##atlantisdubai♬ original sound – 🎩 Magik – Magik
The new extension officially opens on Monday March 1, 2021, so be sure to mark your calendars to be one of the first to check it out. A resident day pass is priced at Dhs169 for adults and Dhs149 for kids.