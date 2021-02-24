The already-huge waterpark is now one third bigger…

Atlantis Aquaventure waterpark is already a huge destination with tonnes of rides for the whole family. Now, the park has seen a massive expansion (the biggest the world has ever seen).

The new part of the park features Trident Tower, a tall building with 12 new multi-coloured slides cascading from it. What’s On tested out as many as we could and we can confirm you’ll have hours of fun at the new park.

Prepare to get super-soaked as you whip through tunnels, defy gravity on a raft, and dunk down into a plunge pool at many of the new rides. Check out the cliff jumping action at Immortal Falls right here:

There’s now a whopping 105 rides in total at the whole Atlantis Aquaventure, and some are more adrenaline pumping than others. For a more relaxing experience the new Raging Rapids will take you on a lazy river with different zones of wave intensity.

A personal favourite ride was the Medusa’s Lair, a two person slide which will take you up, down, round and round at thrilling speed, while spraying you and dunking you at unexpected points.

The new extension officially opens on Monday March 1, 2021, so be sure to mark your calendars to be one of the first to check it out. A resident day pass is priced at Dhs169 for adults and Dhs149 for kids.

atlantis.com/aquaventure