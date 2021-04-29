A relaxing weekend on an island that feels far from Dubai…

While the airports remain eerily quiet, it seems people haven’t forgone the idea of a restful break. Many Dubai hotels are operating at their maximum capacity, which is currently 80 per cent as outlined by Dubai government.

Bluewaters’ one and only hotel, Caesars Palace Dubai, is one of those popular properties. The chic family-friendly spot is a hive of socially distanced activity when we arrive to check in for the weekend. We’re welcomed with unfaultable hospitality, just as you would expect from a five-star resort.

Our room is ocean-facing and the view relaxes us from the minute we open the door. There’s a cosy balcony with a chaise lounge which proves to be the perfect spot for getting lost in a novel as the sun begins to set. A free-standing bath also looks out to the sea, and the swaying palm trees almost convince us we’re on a tropical island somewhere far from Dubai.

One of the biggest beds we’ve ever seen is finished with a golden Romanesque sash, making it feel somewhat regal. The hotel’s primary messaging is to ‘live like a Caesar’, and the extra touches are working their magic already.

Down at ground level, sun loungers are spaced out across two large pools (split between family and adults-only), and a pristine white sandy beach. The first thing we notice are the waves, which are rarely seen so naturally wild in the UAE. It’s a heart-warming sight to witness guests happily jumping and playing in the lively ocean.

For some additional downtime, Qua Spa is the ideal choice. There’s an air of sophistication from the welcoming reception area right down to the cloud-like massage beds. We feel as though we’re in safe, professional hands as our therapist expertly targets and eliminates our stresses away.

Floating between the pool, the spa and the room feels like a real vacation from life, where the hardest part of the day becomes where to dine for the evening. We opt for Zhen Wei and are not left disappointed.

Before it gets too hot, be sure to choose a table outside, where lush greenery surrounds the terrace. The pan-Asian menu is expertly advised by our server, and we opt for a selection of dim sum to get us started.

If you’re keen to share with your dining partner, make sure you try the one kilogram sea bass. Sitting by the sea, it seems only natural to sample one of its finest exports. A perfectly cooked fish, served without a single bone, delicately resting in a moreish light stock.

The next morning, we’re awake bright and early after a restful sleep, and eager to check out the breakfast offering. Happily it’s not a buffet service; a large menu lands on our lap and we take our time sampling as many dishes as we have space for.

After that, there’s just enough time for a snooze under a parasol on the sand before it’s back to reality we go. A night at Caesars Palace Dubai will set you back from Dhs1,781, depending on when you’re looking to book.

caesars.com/dubai/caesars-palace