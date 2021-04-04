Dubai hotels can now operate at an 80 per cent capacity…

In a promising sign for Dubai’s tourism industry, it has been revealed that Dubai hotels can now operate at an increased capacity of 80 per cent. According to Arabian Business, a circular was issued by Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, announcing the news.

The circular, which was seen by Arabian Business, disclosed that “industry stakeholders can now operate at 80 per cent capacity, up from the 70 per cent stipulated in rules issued by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in late February.”

It continued: “We are happy to announced that we have increased the occupancy allowance at the hotels to 80 per cent while adhering to all the precautionary and safety measures and guidelines. Moreover, we highly encourage you to ensure your whole workforce and staff have completed the vaccinations.”

This news makes things look a little more hopeful for the tourism sector. Currently, there are no changes in restrictions for Dubai’s restaurants, bars and malls, which will remain at a reduced capacity until Ramadan in April, 2021.

Below are the precautionary measures that will be in place until the start of Ramadan:

Indoor venues, including cinemas and entertainment and sports venues, will continue to operate at 50 per cent of maximum capacity and under intensified precautionary measures.

Shopping centres and malls, guests in hotels, swimming pools and private beaches in hotels, will be limited to 70 per cent of the total capacity.

Restaurants and cafes are required to close by 1 am. Pubs and bars will remain closed.

Intensive monitoring and inspection campaigns will continue to ensure strict compliance with measures including physical distancing and wearing of facemasks.

