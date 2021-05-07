Give your weekend that XXL feel…

With Eid forecast for next week we feel like we need a warm-up. So we’re going big. Big ideas, big feels, and big wins. Let’s Goooooo…

Thursday, May 6

What’s new at the cinema this week

New box office releases coming in hot this weekend include the fully star-studded chase and evasion neo-Western, Those Who Wish Me Dead. The movie stars Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult and Finn Little and centres around a young boy named Connor Casserly (Little) who after witnessing the murder of his father, is pursued by a pair of assassins charged with silencing him. Connor’s best chance at survival is in the protective care of wilderness survival expert Hannah Faber (Jolie), but with enemies prepared to watch the world burn, even this may not be enough. Ever wondered how push bikes felt about the arrival of the internal combustion engine? No? Fair enough. Bikes also hits cinemas this weekend and is an animated anthropomorphic tale of speedy and the residents of Spokesville dealing with the encroaching environmental threat of gasoline engines.

Tickets: Book now

Stay on the wild side

Emirates Park Zoo has an incredibly diverse population of animal inhabitants, some of them cuddly, some of them decidedly less so. They also have awesome immersive experiences where you can get up and close and relatively personal with a select crew of animal pals. The zoo also has its own resort, with chalets, zoo view rooms and accommodation with pool access.

Emirates Park Zoo, 12th St – Al Bahyah, 9am to 6pm, zoo entry from Dhs30. Tel: (02) 501 0000, emiratesparkzooandresort.com

Friday, May 7

‘Tis the seasons

Specially for the Holy Month Chef Christian Buenrostro and his team are whipping up a cleverly curated spread of oriental mezze, the hotel’s signature Ramadan ouzi, and a selection of sweets, including baklawa and umm ali.

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island, sunset to 9pm, Dhs210. Tel: (0)2 3332444. fourseasons.com/abudhabi

A truly Emirati party

The recently-launched DCT-backed Emirati Cuisine Programme is giving residents and visitors the opportunity to try some local flavours at a select number of hotels across the emirate. Under the programme, 32 chefs at approximately 30 hotels received training from Emirati chef Khulood Atiq to prepare and serve a range of authentic Emirati dishes. For example, Elements at Hili Rayhaan by Rotana is inviting you to sample six new Emirati dishes on chef Maher Aljawabra’s menu.

For more information about the Emirati Cuisine Programme, visit emiraticuisine.ae An ‘either oar’ sort of situation Sea Hawk offers guided kayak tours through some pretty cool locales, but their two-hour trip through the Eastern Mangrove National Park — is possibly their most chill-filled. Navigate through the calming surrounds of the mangrove forest, led by a kind who’s on hand to dish out nuggets of mangrove wisdom as well as prevent you from getting lost in the botanical maze. The price of your trip includes gear rental, water, a fruit salad and a place to clean yourself up after your adventure. Eastern Mangrove Promenade, Al Salam Street,Sheikh Zayed, Daily trips; 6.30am, 8am, 9.30am and 4.30pm, Dhs168. Tel: (02) 673 6688, sea-hawk.ae

Saturday, May 8

24 karak gold

In possibly our favourite piece of cake news this month, Spinney’s supermarkets is now selling karak cakes. Yes that is exactly what it sounds like, cake infused with the region’s favourite cardamon-fragranced hot beverages. It’s a culinary concept from the cheffing mind of Chef Silvena, who you may know from Nassau and Botanica at Jumeirah Gulf Estates. The 24 karak question is: does it actually taste any good? The proof, we suppose, is in the pudding.

Available now at Spinney’s stores across the UAE, priced Dhs50.

In Memorium

The capital’s stunning Founder’s Memorial is a tribute to the “life, legacy and values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan”, founding father of the UAE. Learn, pause for reflection, and enjoy the serenity found in the attraction’s Sanctuary Garden, Heritage Garden, Elevated Walkway and breathtaking central artwork. The Founder’s Memorial is free to visit, although bookings must be made in advance via thefoundersmemorial.ae website.

Al Ras Al Akhdar, daily 9am to 10pm daily, free. @foundermemorial

