A magnificent seven things to do this Abu Dhabi weekend…

It’s time to bit the electric tiger’s tail and ride it through Abu Dhabi’s kaleidoscopic jungle all weekend long. Apologies, we get a little excited every time the weekend comes round, but there really is plenty of fun stuff to do. Whether you choose to (we stress) metaphorically bite the tiger or not.

Thursday, May 27

New at the cinema this week

Disney’s most prolific dog-botherer, Cruella de Vil is getting her own live-action origin story, due for release this month. Brought to life by the always charismatic Emma Stone, the film is set in the seedy 70s world of a punk rock enraptured London. Cruella is a promising young fashion designer experiencing a level of trauma that sets her on the path to sinister villainy and developing a penchant for making pantsuits out of puppies.

We firmly support the idea that police pay unannounced visits to the house of anybody that writes a ‘Saw‘ movie. Just in case. Spiral takes place in that same Saw universe, and although arch goresmith Jigsaw may be dead, a fan of his body of work has now started inviting people to ‘play a little game’ of his/her own. It’s a no from us dawg. Spiral stars Chris Rock in a rare non-comedic role, as a grizzled ‘seen-it-all’ detective on the hunt for a killer that could be “anywhere or anyone”. The only thing we know for certain is, that there will be blood.

Au clair de la lune Join a free Full Moon Yoga group on the gorgeous green lawns of Al Forsan International Sports Resort this Thursday. Declutter your chakras and bring mind, body and soul into cosmic alignment under the candescent glow of the great giant cheese orb in the sky. Please remember to bring your own mat. Al Forsan International Sports Resort, Khalifa City, 6pm to 7pm, free. Call 800 9900 to book, alforsan.com Harrods for Hipsters We originally covered the news that Abu Dhabi’s first Urban Outfitters store would be coming soon, as part of a larger story looking at Yas Mall’s Dhs500 million, 100 shop-strong upgrade and redevelopment project. A project that will also include the launch of the capital’s second Kendall + Kylie Boutique. But now we know the date of the store’s opening, and it is giddyingly close. The length, perhaps, of three retro rock band Ts stretched end-to-end: May 27, 2021. The announcement made on the brand’s UAE Instagram page suggests that there will also be some exciting giveaways for the first 100 shoppers dropping bills at the tills. Yas Mall, from 10am

Friday, May 28

Raising the sales

The Galleria has a HUGE flash sale this weekend. Between May 27 to 29, a wide selection of stores will be offering up to 80 per cent off items in their product range. Participating outlets include Adidas; American Eagle Outfitters; Armani Exchange; Bershka; Diesel; Fred Perry; Gant; Havaianas (buy one get one); MAC; Mango; Montblanc; Next; River Island; Sunglass Hut; and so much

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday to Wednesday 10am to 10pm, Thursday to Friday 10am to midnight. Tel: (02) 493 7400, thegalleria.ae

Moonlighting in Moonshine

Outside of slasher horror movies, set on lakeside summer camps, supervised Moonlit swims are almost always a good idea. And Cove Beach Abu Dhabi is now offering sundowners over extended pool hours. There’s a special free-flow drinks package with seaside pool access every Friday between 8pm and 11pm, priced at Dhs149 per lady, and Dhs249 per gent.

Cove Beach, Makers District, Reem Island, Fri 8.30am, from Dhs149. Tel: (056) 407 5405, @covebeachabudhabi

Saturday, May 29

Shangri-Ooh-La-La

This stunning five-star resort has just launched a new pool and beach pass deal that will be available all the way up to September. It’s Dhs248 for either weekday or weekend self-love sessions, and includes infinity pool and beach access, with the full amount back as credit for food and beverages at Sofra, Shang Palace, and the Pool Bar.

Qaryat al Beri, Sun to Wed from 10am to 5pm and Thu to Sat from 10am to 10pm. Tel: (02) 509 8888, shangri-la.com

Seeing Double (u)

The W Lounge has just launched a new daily happy hour which offers two-for-one deals on an elite assemblage of beverages. The venue also comes with spectacular Yas Marina Circuit views.

W Lounge, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, daily 6pm to 9pm. Tel: (02) 656 0000, @WAbuDhabi

Images: Provided/Getty