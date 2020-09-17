This is the first Kendall + Kylie label boutique in the world…

Kendall and Kylie Jenner, celebrity siblings of the internet-breaking Kardashian-Jenner dynasty, launched their joint fashion label, Kendall + Kylie back in 2015.

Keeping up with the times

Since then, they’ve been selling their successful range of womenswear and accessories through online portals, such as Amazon. But with physical stores still an important part of people’s shopping habits, despite 2020’s best efforts, it was time to open a physical boutique.

The location they chose for their very first ‘bricks and mortar’ outpost is inside one of the UAE’s glittering retail gems, The Galleria Al Maryah Island — a three million square feet mall in Abu Dhabi.

You’ll be able to find it in the new extension of the mall, on Level One next to Zara.

The Kendall + Kylie range on sale in the store includes “confident, stylish, on-trend” ladies casual and athleisure clothing, shoes, handbags, sunglasses, watches and accessories.

Solid foundations

Sad news for beauty-bloggers – we spoke to the mall who confirmed that, at the moment, they don’t currently stock Kylie’s hugely popular solo cosmetic brand, appropriately named ‘Kylie’s Cosmetics’.

But it could be something to look out for in the future.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall + Kylie (@kendallandkylie) on Sep 2, 2020 at 1:30pm PDT

Splitting up the Kardashians

We recently learned that Keeping up with the Kardashians, the show that propelled the family into public cognizance, would end in 2021, tying-up a 14-year run of reality TV antics, unfathomable levels of ‘extra’ and what is undeniably an important chapter in the evolution of fame.

We think they’ll be alright though. Besides the already-amassed fortunes, the ‘Kendall + Kylie’ brand is just one of a clutch of the family’s successful business ventures. And we wish them well.

As their famous sister Kim Kardashian West once said, “There’s a lot of baggage that comes with us, but it’s like Louis Vuitton baggage; you always want it.”

Images: Instagram