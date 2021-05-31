The place to be this summer…

Get ready sports fans, Dubai’s go-to destination for all things football is back. Barasti’s famed fan zone tent has returned, ready to provide the ultimate spot to celebrate the wins, mourn the losses, and make endless memories.

With the postponed Euro 2020 matches headed our way on June 11 2021, we need somewhere bursting with atmosphere to enjoy the live games as they happen. The fan zone has taken over the entire Middle Deck of the popular beach club.

A huge marquee has erected over the area, with plenty of air conditioning to see you through the summer months. Regulars of Barasti will know that the hotspot also likes to host live music nights throughout the summer, so we’re excited to see if the same will happen this year.

Previously, Barasti’s summer tent has seen themes such as the House of Whatever, with surprise concerts from Craig David and De La Soul. We’ve also seen Barasti transform into ‘The Lost World’, when the bar’s life-sized gorilla, Gorgeous George, was mysteriously stolen.

In addition to the fan zone, guests can still enjoy free entry to the pool, the beach and all that the long-standing beach bar has to offer. Barasti remains one of few venues to still offer complimentary pool access, all day every day.

It’s not yet clear how long the tent will stay up for but we’re sure to have a long, cool summer from within the air-conditioned premises of the Middle Deck. For a full list of where you can enjoy the Euro 2020 matches, stay tuned to WhatsOn.ae.

Barasti, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, daily 9am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 318 1313. barastibeach.com

Images: Facebook (pre-pandemic)