Brunches, live entertainment and more are back which means this coming weekend is set to be even more exciting than most. If you’re looking for a fun new Saturday brunch, how does a ‘Big British Lunch’ with four hours of unlimited drinks sound?

Say hello to the brand new offering from cool British gastropub Foxglove and the much-loved Soho Beer Garden. It runs from 2pm to 6pm every Saturday, priced at a considerably wallet-friendly Dhs250 for ladies and Dhs300 for gents, inclusive of house beverages.

You’ll also enjoy a three course meal throughout the day, starting off with burrata salad, prawn cocktail with marie rose sauce, chicken sausage roll and beef chorizo. Mains include Yorkshire pudding with pulled beef, roast leg of New Zealand lamb, and half roast chicken stuffed with sage and onions, along with a side of crispy duck-fat roasties and plenty of vegetables.

For dessert, there’s double chocolate brownie, profiteroles, assorted ice-cream and more. House beverages include wine, beers and spirits. To celebrate the return of live entertainment, there will be something very exciting happening, between live bands or DJs.

If it’s not too hot, bag a seat outside in Soho Beer Garden which is laid out across two levels with an outdoor bar. Seating ranges from cool oak swing sets to traditional pub benches. There’s a huge screen for when the sport is playing and a buzzing atmosphere too.

Prefer to sit inside? Grab a cosy booth in Foxglove, the traditional British pub-style restaurant, with its warm oak panelling, exposed brick and leather and checked studded seating. There are even mini black street lamps here and there, paying ode to the London of old.

Foxglove Steakhouse and Gastropub and Soho Beer Garden, Meydan Racecourse, Big British Lunch, Saturdays, 2pm to 6pm, Dhs250 for ladies with house drinks, Dhs300 for gents with house drinks. Tel: (0) 52 388 8849. @foxglovedxb

