Enjoy British pub food, unlimited drinks and a relaxed alfresco setting…

British-style pubs and gastropubs definitely seem to be having a moment in Dubai right now. Lots of new venues with this vibe have sprung up recently and one of them is Foxglove. The setting is stunning and certainly reminiscent of a real British pub.

The venue is right next to Soho Beer Garden and now Foxglove has officially opened on its own, complete with a new food and beverage menu and fantastic deals such as happy hours, a ladies’ night and a business lunch.

Whilst traditional brunches are on hold, Foxglove recently launched a long Friday lunch package with three courses of British-inspired dishes and five hours of unlimited drinks at very reasonable prices.

The venue is huge and transports us to a traditional British pub with warm oak panelling, exposed brick and leather and checked studded seating. There are even mini black street lamps here and there, paying ode to the London of old.

When we visit we opt to sit outside in the beer garden, although we happen to visit on what was the hottest day in Dubai so far this year. Thus, we definitely spend a big portion of our day trying to avoid the direct rays from the sun. Maybe more parasols next time?

The beer garden is a fantastic setting, however, laid out across two levels with an outdoor bar. Seating ranges from cool oak swing sets to traditional pub benches. There’s a huge screen for when the sport is playing and overall, there’s a buzzing atmosphere.

For ladies the five-hour package is Dhs250 with house drinks or Dhs350 with sparkling wine, and for the lads, it’s Dhs300 with house drinks and Dhs400 with bubbles. House drinks include spirits, wine and beer.

Food is plentiful and we start off well with prawn cocktail, chicken sausage rolls served with a dollop of Branston pickle and, our favourites, the chicken and chorizo croquetas. Next up is a big plate of international chicken sausages, such as German bratwurst, served with fries and onion gravy.

Main courses are just as hearty, ranging from herb-marinated chicken to pulled wagyu with Yorkshire puds, and an Italian flatbread layered with chargrilled vegetables, pesto and mozzarella. Desserts include chocolate brownies, profiteroles, ice cream and fruit.

The brunch on a whole was good and definite value for money, although big improvements need to be made on the pace of service as it detracted a little from the day itself.

Foxglove Steakhouse and Gastropub and Soho Beer Garden, Lunch in the Garden, Meydan Racecourse, Fri, noon to 5pm, Dhs250 for ladies with house drinks, Dhs350 with sparkling; Dhs300 for gents with house drinks, Dhs400 with sparkling. Tel: (0) 52 388 8849. @foxglovedxb

Images: Provided