Book before June 6 to enjoy the reduced rates…

Many of us are craving a break away from the city this summer, somewhere to reconnect with nature, visit loved ones, or explore a new destination. Emirates has announced a selection of ‘featured flights’ where customers can enjoy a reduced rate for a temporary period.

Between May 24 and June 6, passengers can enjoy discounted fares to 10 popular holiday destinations with ‘little to no quarantine’. Trips are valid between now and September 30, 2021 but must be booked before June 6.

The discounts apply to both economy and business class fares, to destinations including Maldives, Seychelles, Athens, New York and Los Angeles. The reduced rates for the trips are listed below for return fares from Dubai (DXB):

Destination Economy Class Business Class Amman Dhs2,015 Dhs5,795 Beirut Dhs1,655 Dhs5,465 Maldives Dhs3,555 Dhs8,255 Seychelles Dhs3,555 Dhs8,455 Athens Dhs2,495 Dhs10,775 Moscow Dhs2,305 Dhs7,815 New York Dhs3,795 Dhs17,995 Los Angeles Dhs4,015 Dhs19,995 Cairo Dhs1,495 Dhs4,995 Casablanca Dhs1,955 Dhs9,995

Emirates and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) have recently begun working together in order to implement a new system which will digitally update and verify Covid-19 medical records. The integration makes Dubai one of the first cities in the world to implement full digital verification of traveller medical records related to Covid-19 testing and vaccination.

Aiming to make passengers’ check-in process seamless and paperless, the system will provide details on recent PCR results and vaccination records. Emirates will only host Covid-related information, which will be removed from the system after you’ve checked in.

You can see all the details and book your getaway by visiting emirates.com/ae/english/book/featured-fares.

