The long-standing spot looks unrecognisable…

If you’re familiar with long-standing community hotspot Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, you might not recognise it on your next visit. The 4,000 square metre space has been completely renovated, now offering a pool, restaurant, pub, salon and gym under one roof.

The large pool is lined with bright orange sun loungers, giving a 360 degree view of the surrounding lakes and super-size villas. In the distance is Dubai Marina’s cluster of skyscrapers, and the lake trickles down a pebble slope creating an instantly relaxing vibe.

3 of 12

Adjacent to the pool is Isola Ristorante, a space with plenty of outside seating and room for more indoors. An ancient olive tree takes centre stage, complimenting the green soft furnishings to give an outside-in feel.

Huge floor to ceiling windows provide ample views of the pool and terrace, which is located on white decking with chic grey sofas and boho hanging plants. An outdoor bar provides the perfect spot to enjoy sundowners as you relax with friends and loved ones.

Head upstairs and you’ll find the second branch of popular gastropub, Joe’s Backyard. Decked out with a pool table, table football, darts boards and plenty of screens to catch live matches, with an outdoor balcony serving up great views and a dedicated shisha menu.

In the basement is a large state of the art gym, called Raise Dubai. Kitted out with the latest equipment, members can enjoy workouts with the lake views and classes from the studio. An outdoor fitness frame is ready to push you to your limits in the summer heat.

Last but not least,

Chloe’s Beauty and Hair and Nail salon is ready to provide a host of exciting treatments, from nails to hair and everything in between. Guests can enjoy a pampering session before heading to the pool to create the ultimate self-care day.

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse is open to all, with no membership required (unless for gym access). For a day at the pool there’s a minimum spend of Dhs50 on weekdays and Dhs100 on weekends.

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Jumeirah Islands, daily 8am til late. Tel: (0)4 583 3124. @jumeirahislandsclubhouse

Images: Provided