In keeping with the latest hospitality trend to offer multiple leisure venues in one mega-complex, a new clubhouse is preparing to open its doors in Dubai. This April, the newly renovated Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse will become your new go-to for fun and relaxation.

The 4,000 square metre space will be home to a new Italian concept, a well-known gastropub, sleek new gym, a riviera-inspired pool, professional beauty salon and popular men’s barbers.

Isola Ristorante, the vibrant Italian restaurant, promises the best Mediterranean ingredients and flavours inspired by Sardinia, Capri, Sicily islands. The cosy, casual space looks set to be a relaxing and uplifting way to spend an afternoon.

The Pool will be located just out in front of the restaurant, with plenty of chic sun loungers to enjoy throughout the winter time. More than just a pool, the venue will offer aqua-based fitness classes, cabanas, a lounge area and food & drinks all day.

Following the success of its Dubai Festival City branch, Joe’s Backyard will be opening another spot at Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse. The come-as-you-are gastropub will be the place to enjoy live sports, entertainment and grilled meats.

When it comes to looking after yourself, Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse has that sorted too. New gym concept Raise Fitness and Wellness has already opened its doors, while Chloe Beauty, Hair and Nails and Chaps & Co. Barbershop will be joining in April.

Jumeirah Islands is the cool Maldivian style set of islands located behind JLT, it’s a development created by Nakheel but it’s Sunset Hospitality who will be running the clubhouse from April 2021.

Antonio Gonzalez, CEO of Sunset Hospitality Group, said: “Our mission at Sunset is to create experiences that bring people together to celebrate life, something we will once again be able to deliver at Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse. We are curating a destination for people to experience unique concepts through our range of gastronomical and lifestyle options.”

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Jumeirah Islands, opens April 2021. @jumeirahislandsclubhouse