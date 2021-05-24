As always it’s public safety that’s at the centre of the change…

Abu Dhabi Maritime has updated rules for jet ski use on the capital’s waterways.

The new regulations include a requirement for all users to wear a helmet and safety goggles. And this applies to all jet ski users; jet ski rental companies; marina, slipway and marine facility operators.

The updated rules include

Jet Ski rental companies and users must ensure the following equipment is available and in use: A personal floatation device (PFD) or lifejacket; whistle; safety helmet; and safety goggles.

Personal watercraft (PWC) are registered and the registration number is displayed correctly.

Instruct users on safe speed and not create sea wave interrupting nearby boats and construction including speed restrictions in operation.

Check the weather before you head out. Forecasts are available from the National Centre for Meteorology and Seismology at ncms.ae

Where are the best places to rent jet skis and do other watersports in Abu Dhabi..?

There are a number of private jet ski rental services operating across the emirate, but these are some of our favourites.

Abu Dhabi Marine offer a range of motorised and non-motorised watersports at three locations in the capital. You can hire jet skis at their Bab Al Qar location from just Dhs250 30 minutes. The new brunch deal at the hotel, nets you a two-for-one on select watersports. abudhabimarine.ae

Iron Waves offers jet ski and flyboarding experiences from Dhs150 for 15 minutes. They have four locations in Abu Dhabi including Fairmont Bab al Bahr; Radisson Blu; Al Raha Beach and Venetian Village. ironwavesuae.ae

Cove Beach is also offering watersports activities including jet ski rental at Dhs100 for 15 minutes; jet boat rides from Dhs400 for 30 minutes; and water tubing for Dhs100 (15 minutes). @covebeachabudhabi

Images: Getty