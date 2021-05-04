Time to brush up on your trivia…

We all love a quiz night here in Dubai, it’s the perfect excuse to show off your knowledge, learn something new, or just have a laugh with mates. That’s why we’re pleased to hear that a brand new one will be joining the offering very soon.

DIFC’s Hidden Hog has enlisted the help of Big Rossi from the Virgin Radio breakfast show to host its new quiz, Big Rossi’s Big Fat Quiz Night. Kicking off on Tuesday May 25 and running on the last Tuesday of each month until July, quiz fans can join in teams of four or more.

Put your trivia to the test, and look out for bonus elements such as the ‘paper airplane pound’, ‘plasticine round’ and ‘who can sing the loudest round’. Prizes for first, second and third place winners will include dining vouchers, tickets to The Hidden Hog’s roast dinner and a gourmet tasting menu experience.

Participants can play for Dhs385 each, which includes a three course meal plus drinks. Plates include a charcuterie board, calamari with lemon mayonnaise, meatballs in tomato sauce, and salt & rosemary focaccia.

After the starters, diners will have the choice of beef ribeye or roast of pork shoulder for mains, which come with roast potatoes, glazed carrots and broccoli, topped with gravy. Finally, save space for a classic tiramisu at the end.

Big Rossi’s Big Fat Quiz Night will take place at The Hidden Hog in DIFC on May 25, June 29, and July 27 between 7.30pm and 10.30pm. You’ll need to make a reservation for the event.

Hidden Hog, Gate Village 3, DIFC, Tuesday May 25, Tuesday June 29 and Tuesday July 27, Dhs385. Tel: (0)4 364 0126. @thehiddenhog