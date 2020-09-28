Combining two of our favourite things to do in Dubai…

Nothing brings a group together like a mid-week night out involving a fun quiz or a competitive bingo night. Palm Bay Dubai, the new Caribbean-themed restaurant on Palm Jumeirah, has announced a new event which combines both.

‘Buzz’ launches this Wednesday, September 30, and will run every Wednesday from 8pm onwards. Each week will have a different theme, starting with disco, followed by pop, Netflix, red carpet, social media and Christmas specials in the coming weeks.

There will be three rounds for the quiz and two rounds of bingo, so if your general knowledge isn’t up to scratch, hopefully your luck will be.

The format will be broken down into three specialist rounds tied to the weekly theme including a picture round, music round and question round. There will be two rounds of general knowledge with two games of bingo in-between.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palm Bay Dubai (@palmbaydubai) on Sep 27, 2020 at 11:51pm PDT

Of course it wouldn’t be a quiz night without prizes. Expect an exciting selection of goods up for grabs including staycations, escape room passes, fitness classes, beauty treatments, brunch tables, and meals at Palm Bay.

Entry to join in the fun at Buzz is priced at Dhs150 which includes two dishes and two house beverages.

If you can’t make it on Wednesday, there’s deals all throughout the week. On Tuesdays girls can join the Havana Night ladies’ night which grants 50 per cent off of the food menu and three complimentary drinks between 7pm and midnight.

There’s also an epic brunch on Fridays, where prices start from Dhs275 and a top notch roast every Saturday which offers a choice of four roasts, unlimited sides and two drinks for Dhs150.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Wednesdays, 8pm onwards, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 554 2665. palmbaydubai.com