Sponsored: Take all of the hassle out of eating healthily…

After the last year, there’s never been a better time to focus on your health and well-being with an immune-boosting diet alongside regular exercise. If you don’t know where to start with healthy eating, what if we told you Kcal, the UAE’s number one meal plan company, could take all of the stress away?

What if you could get your daily meals delivered right to your door, created and tailored to you by a team of expert nutritionists? These nutrient-packed meals are made fresh and delivered to you at a time of your choosing in patented triple-layer chiller bags to keep it cool.

If that wasn’t enough to kickstart your new healthy eating plan, how does 20 percent off your Kcal meal plan sound? You can just get that with Kcal’s special 20 percent offer which is valid until the end of today, May 31, only.

Not only will you receive your daily meals delivered to your door, you’ll also get a free consultation with Kcal’s knowledgeable nutritionists as well as a free weight loss guide. Basically, you’ll have everything you need to equip you in your weight-loss journey or healthy eating plan.

Say goodbye to daily chicken and broccoli – there are over 800 meals and snacks to choose from on Kcal so your mealtimes will never be repetitive or boring. All meals and snacks are tailored to your weight-loss and calorie goals, so you don’t need to worry about exceeding them.

On The International Plan, for example, a typical day’s food includes: raspberry chia for breakfast; peanut quinoa protein balls for a mid-morning snack; Neopolitan stuffed chicken for lunch; mushroom and tomato veggie pizza for an afternoon snack and honey garlic salmon for dinner.

You can tailor your plan to suit you. Choose from five, six or seven days’ delivery of the plan per week, based on a four week, eight week or twelve week plans. After consulting with the nutritionist, you can opt between 1000 to 1300 calories per day. Alternatively, if you need a higher calorie plan, opt for the ‘upsize’ package which includes 1400 to 1600 calories.

Kcal has also partnered up with MBC star, celebrity TV chef Hala Ayesh to create a line of meal plans that are packed-full of Middle Eastern dishes and flavours.

Who says eating healthily means boring?

Special 20 percent discount offer valid until end of Monday, May 31, 2021. kcalextra.com

Images: Provided