La Casa del Tango will open in DIFC in June…

A brand new Argentinian restaurant is opening in DIFC next month, and it has a very special person at the helm. Legendary tango dancer Enrique Macana will be making his mark on the dining scene with his vibrant, entertainment venue.

Found in Gate Avenue mall, with its own external entrance, La Casa del Tango is located in the heart of DIFC. More than just a restaurant, the space will also have a bar, dance studio, live entertainment, as well as a boutique.

Expect performances from Argentinian World Tango Champions, authentic Argentinian cuisine prepared by an Argentinian chef, creative cocktails and live music to get you in the dancing mood, and a host of fun surprises along the way.

The space is described as ‘über-chic, dressed in warm leathers and sumptuous tones’. A sneak peek at the venue shows wooden tables with brown leather and navy suede seats, plus red quilted booths overlooking the restaurant.

Deep orange and brown hues line the walls which have been intricately patterned. Parquet flooring and hanging lamps finish the elegant decor, creating an inviting environment to enjoy the Latin American vibes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Casa Del Tango (@lacasadeltangodxb)

Enrique Macana hope to establish the first Tango House in the Middle East, making La Casa del Tango the go-to destination for Tango and bring Buenos Aires to the UAE. Guests will be able to book Tango classes to learn techniques and skills from world-class teachers.

La Casa Del Tango Restaurant & Bar Ltd Unit 07, Gate Avenue, North Zone, DIFC, opens June 2021. @lacasadeltangodxb