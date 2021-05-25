Music and passion are still the fashion…

In case you haven’t noticed, it’s getting hot out there. As such, we’re likely to see many of our favourite outdoor terraces, beach clubs and rooftop bars shutting up shop for the summer months.

This includes the fabulous Copacabana-inspired rooftop bar at Latin American restaurant, Amazonico. Known for its eye-catching mustard parasols and plush emerald booth seating, the stunning venue attracts residents from all over the city to enjoy the DIFC vibe.

They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder, and we feel this will be the case as the beloved bar closes over the summer. We’re not sure yet when the reopening will be, but your last chance to enjoy the experience will be on Friday May 28.

You might want to mark Friday May 28 into your calendars, as we’re told a special closing party is planned for that evening. Now that entertainment is back on the cards throughout the city, we’re expecting big things from the Amazonico resident DJs.

After the closure, you’ll still be able to enjoy two floors of the fabulous rainforest-inspired restaurant, including the ground floor bar and chic upstairs restaurant. The venue is perfect for everything from a post-work drink to a feast of Latin American cuisine.

The interiors are seriously wow-worthy, and attention to detail is everywhere. Thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows on both the ground and first floors, the space seamlessly blends from inside to outside, with cosy terraces and hidden spaces behind every corner.

Amazonico, Gate Village Pavillon, DIFC, Dubai, daily, 12pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 571 3999. @amazonicodubai