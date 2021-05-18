Secret Parties are back with a brand new brunch…

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll be aware of Secret Parties. The award-winning brand dominates Dubai’s party scene with a host of weekly events from brunches to ladies’ days, nights and more. Now, they’re back with a new event and they’re going BIG.

Found in none other than Burj Khalifa, the brand new brunch will take place at chic fine dining restaurant 3BK when it launches this weekend. From Friday May 21, and every Friday thereafter between 1pm and 4.30pm, guests can enjoy unlimited drinks alongside a four course meal from within the world’s tallest building.

The menu promises to be as lavish as its surroundings, with highlights including sushi platters, roasted leg of lamb, seafood linguine, vegan lasagne and sweets such as eclairs, profiteroles and the special 3BK Khalifa Sundae.

Following the news that live entertainment is finally back on, Secret Parties have spared no expense in bringing the biggest and best to the new brunch (think dancers and acrobats). Plus, keep an eye out for extra touches including the cute cotton candy cart.

Packages for the brunch start at Dhs299, which will get you all the food and unlimited soft drinks. For Dhs349 ladies can enjoy unlimited wine, or it’s Dhs349 for the house beverages package (which includes cocktails) for guys and girls.

Dhs499 will get you the sparkling package, and it’ll be Dhs699 for Champagne. If you’re not ready to stop the fun there, there’s an afterparty from 4.30pm to 7pm, where you’ll be able to get four drinks for Dhs150.

The new event is sure to sell out, so if you want to be one of the first to experience it, you can book your table on the Secret Parties website.

Secret Brunch at the Burj Khalifa, 3BK, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Fridays, 1pm to 4.30pm, from Dhs299. secret-parties.com