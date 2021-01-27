Luxe lounge 3BK Dubai reopens its doors in Burj Khalifa

The premium spot offers prime Dubai Fountain views…

Fancy dining at a swish address? A luxe restaurant and lounge is reopening its doors tomorrow, January 28, in the iconic Burj Khalifa. The restaurant, called 3BK Dubai, is inside the Armani Hotel, found on the third floor.

After a ten-month hiatus, the hotspot is ready to once again welcome guests for drinks and fine dining dishes. This relaunch promises a completely new experience, with careful measures in place to respect new dining rules.

Accessed via the swanky Armani hotel lobby, 3BK offers flavours from around the world: from Asia to Europe and the Middle East to Latin America, with everything from sushi and maki rolls to prime cuts of steak and a fried whole sea bass.

There’s also a huge terrace which provides visitors the largest alfresco space in the iconic building – perfect for watching the Dubai Fountains at night.

You can enjoy shisha out on the terrace, which wraps around two adjacent sides of the Armani hotel, offering guests expansive views of Downtown Dubai.

3BK’s terrace will see its resident DJ taking to the decks (once re-permitted) throughout the week, perfect for an important business client dinner or a catch up with friends after work.

The restaurant is currently running a competition on its Instagram page, for fans to be in with a chance of winning a cocktail tasting class with its mixologist and free shisha for three people.