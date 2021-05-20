The picture was shared on May 20 on Sheikh Hamdan’s official account…

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai has just announced the birth of twins on his Instagram story – a baby boy and girl.

Sheikh Hamdan shared a photo of two baby feet: one in blue and one in pink late in the evening on May 20, 2021.

No other image or text accompanying the photo was posted, which left us to speculate but Gulf News has confirmed that Sheikh Hamdan and his wife, Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum were blessed with twins on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

According to the daily newspaper, the baby boy’s name is Rashid, while the baby girl’s name is Sheikha.

Faz3 or Fazza as he is popularly known by has shared the photo with his following of 11.6 million (and growing) people and he isn’t the only one who shared the picture on social media.

Mama Noora, the royal family’s long- serving governess and family friend has also shared the same image on her Instagram story.

Public figure, Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director General of Dubai’s Protocol Department also shared the image.

Sheikh Hamdan wed Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum on May 15, 2019.

We would like to wish the new parents a big hearty congratulations.

