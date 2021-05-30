One night staycation, brunch, pampering, activities, breakfast, pool and beach access and more for just Dhs699…

We’re returning to the scene of our very first Abu Dhabi What’s On Lock In — Fairmont Bab Al Bahr.

We, the guests and the hotel had such a great time, that doing it all again was only ever going to be a matter of when, not if.

The original event was a family-focused staycation, but this time we’re leaving the kids at home (with appropriate supervision of course) so we can focus on some real fun.

Other than the fact it’s adults only, the format of this incredibly strong value staycation remains much the same: A night’s stay, brunch, pampering, bonus free drinks, breakfast, entertainment and activities, all for Dhs699, for two people.

Taking place at Abu Dhabi’s Fairmont Al Bahr, checking in on June 18 and checking out on the afternoon of June 19, this is what you can expect…

The venue

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr is a luxury five-star hotel perched on Abu Dhabi’s Khor Al Maqta creek. It features stylish, modern rooms and a plush range of family-friendly facilities.

The property-bracing pool complex is certified Insta-perfect and is equipped with a swim-up bar. There’s a health club, private beach and eight epic dining outlets.

The itinerary

Friday, June 18

Your weekend kicks off with an early 10am check-in where you can pick up a welcome drink. Then there’s a quick orientation session, followed by opportunities for some pre-game pampering. Nails Factory will be offering their services to give your digits a finger bling glow up.

Between 10.30am and 12.30pm, after dropping your bags in the room and before heading to brunch, aquatic adventures await. Iron Waves Boat Rental & Watersport are inviting you to get involved with a range of watersports including jet ski trips, banana boat rides and kayaking.

Slots for the nail factory and watersports are limited and will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.

Brunch takes place at chic international diner CuiScene, between 12.30pm and 4.30pm. We’ve hooked you up with a house beverage package and house music soundtrack.

There’s a multi-venue after brunch party from 4.30pm onwards taking place between Bridges Bar, Marco’s Italian and Euro’s Fan Club. We’ll start you off with four free drinks, there’ll be happy hour prices for the majority of the rest, discounts on dinner and what time you get to bed is entirely your own business.

Saturday, June 19

There’s a bit of a lie-in for those that need it with a long laidback breakfast served at brand new restaurant, Mazaj Bab Al Bahr between 8am and 11am.

If you’re all about getting those gains in on a weekend morning, wellness warriors Volt Fitness will be throwing down a twin Boot Camp and HIIT session. Alternatively if you’re looking for a more mellow start to your day, you can join us for a relaxing 60 minute meditation session with expert practitioner Zakia Kazi.

Again, spaces are limited so get those registrations in as soon as possible.

Those time pressures don’t extend to leaving the resort however, because we’ve scored you a lazy check-out time of 2pm, and if by that point you’re still not ready for the fun to end — you can opt-in on the extension package for Dhs149 per COUPLE, which includes a pizza at Marco’s New York Italian, two drinks and a super late check out time of 6pm.

The pricing

The What’s On Lock In: Fairmont Bab Al Bahr is priced at Dhs699, which includes all the above for two adults. Spaces are extremely limited and expected to sell fast, so jump online and head to fairmont.com/whats-on-lockin to secure space now.

Coming from out of town?

Those travelling into Abu Dhabi from Dubai currently need to show a negative Covid test result obtained within 48 hours of intended entry.

Images: Provided