This is what happened when we took the What’s On staycation to the capital…

Last weekend was a double first for What’s On Lock Ins — our inaugural family edition, and a debut in Abu Dhabi. We had an absolute – socially-distant – blast at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr.

3 of 12

At What’s On, our main aim is to entertain, so when we put on a staycation — it’s not just a nice room in a flashy hotel.

Our 100 guests got men’s and women’s glow-up sessions courtesy of pamper parlour, Blowdry; they enjoyed an extravagant multi-restaurant brunch centred around CuiScene; there was plenty of fun in the pool; a mascot parade from Balloons Co LLC; and an after-party with free drinks at Bridges Bar.

For day two there was a refreshing and revitalising breakfast; early risers got put through their paces by gym heroes — Volt Fitness; anyone seeking a spiritual awakening could opt-in for one of two singing bowl meditation sessions with UAE-based Angel Teacher, Zakia; and a surprise weekend Wrangler rental giveaway was issued all thanks to Jeep Abu Dhabi.

If you’ve got major FOMO right now, we get it. But rest assured our next What’s On Family Lock In won’t be far away. Make sure you give us a follow on the What’s On Abu Dhabi Instagram page for an early head’s up.

And we’d like to extend a big thank you to Fairmont Bab Al Bahr and their unbelievably professional team for making it such a memorable weekend for all.

Images: What’s On Archive/Abu Dhabi Nightlife